Nebraska receiver/running back Wan'Dale Robinson was named Big Ten freshman of the week on Monday.
Robinson led Nebraska in rushing and receiving against Northwestern on Saturday. He had seven carries for 44 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He also had seven catches for 123 yards.
His 32-yard catch late in the fourth quarter set up the Huskers' game-winning field goal.
This is the second time this season Robinson has earned freshman of the week. He also received the honor after accounting for 168 yards of offense and three touchdowns against Illinois on Sept. 21.
Robinson leads the Huskers with 25 receptions and is tied for first with two touchdown receptions. His 326 receiving yards rank second behind JD Spielman. Robinson also has 43 rushing attempts for 190 yards and two scores.
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks back to his sideline after calling his third and final timeout in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey runs one play in the fourth quarter Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. Starter Adrian Martinez got hurt and his replacement Noah Vedral lost his helmet on the previous play.
Nebraska's Mike Williams, left, and Cameron Jurgens walk over to Adrian Martinez as he grabs his knee after being tackled by Northwestern in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. Martinez would leave the game after this play.
Nebraska football players pick up kicker Lane McCallum after he kicked the game winning field goal with three seconds left in the game against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Lane McCallum celebrates kicking the winning field goal with three seconds left against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks back to his sideline after calling his third and final timeout in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lane McCallum celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lane McCallum kicks the winning field goal with three seconds left against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's Noah Vedral gets tackled after his helmet came off in the fourth quarter against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey runs one play in the fourth quarter Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. Starter Adrian Martinez got hurt and his replacement Noah Vedral lost his helmet on the previous play.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's Mike Williams, left, and Cameron Jurgens walk over to Adrian Martinez as he grabs his knee after being tackled by Northwestern in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. Martinez would leave the game after this play.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez delivers a pass while warming up prior to the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lane McCallum kicks the game winning field goal alongside holder Isaac Armstrong against Northwestern and defender Greg Newsome II in the final play of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers surround Lane McCallum after he kicked the game winning field goal against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost greets Chase Urbach before the final play of the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lane McCallum kicks the game winning field goal alongside holder Isaac Armstrong against Northwestern and defender Greg Newsome II in the final play of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost shakes hands with Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald after the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost slightly raises his arms after the win over Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez apparently gets injured on this play after being tackled by Northwestern in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's Lane McCallum, right, is congratulated by teammate Ben Stille on kicking the game winning field goal against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska football players pick up kicker Lane McCallum after he kicked the game winning field goal with three seconds left in the game against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lane McCallum lines up his kick during the fourth quarter against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Charlie Kuhbander misses a field goal against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral runs the ball against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans celebrate a missed field goal by Northwestern's Charlie Kuhbander on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry tackles Northwestern's John Moten IV on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson is chased down by Northwestern's Blake Gallagher on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass in the first quarter against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Northwestern's Riley Lees jumps out of the grasp of JoJo Domann during a punt return at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is helped off the field after being injured in the fourth quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is brought down by Northwestern's Trevor Kent and Alex Miller during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is brought down by Northwestern's Trevor Kent and Alex Miller during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is brought down by Northwestern's Trevor Kent and Alex Miller during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson is taken down by Northwestern's Joe Gaziano during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith throws during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska student sections cheers the defense on as they make a stop against Northwestern on third down during the first half on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chris Hickman looks on from the sideline prior to the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost puts on his headset moments before the game against Northwestern in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost puts on his headset moments before the game against Northwestern in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers onto the field during the tunnel walk prior to the game against Northwestern in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska flag flies after a Husker touchdown against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Riley Lees recovers his own fumble alongside Nebraska's Collin Miller during the second half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey is taken down by Northwestern's Joe Gaziano during the second half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lane McCallum misses a field goal attempt during the first half of the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Herbie Husker looks on as the Scarlet Dance Team performs during the first half of the game between Nebraska and Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt throws the bones after what could have been a turnover against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson makes a finger tip catch during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up on the sidelines during the second half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Collin Miller calls out to a teammate during the first half of the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman is slow to get up during the first half of the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey has a catch with Noah Vedral son the sidelines during the second half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lane McCallum (48) celebrates his game winning field goal with teammates after the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle and Collin Miller celebrate after Northwestern's missed a field goal during the second half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez looks on from the sideline after leaving the game injured during the second half of the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson has a large gain against Northwestern's Roderick Campbell in the final drive of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith throws during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Stille sacks Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson receives a punt return during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for a pass during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald yells at a referee during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll is up ended by Northwestern's JR Pace during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Braxton Clark tackles Northwestern's JJ Jefferson in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson scores a touchdown past Northwestern's Bryce Jackson during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson scores a touchdown against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels drops Northwestern's Evan Hull for a loss during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels celebrates after dropping Northwestern's Evan Hull for a loss during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.