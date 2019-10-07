Wan'Dale Robinson

Wan'Dale Robinson had 167 yards of offense and one touchdown against Northwestern on Saturday.

Nebraska receiver/running back Wan'Dale Robinson was named Big Ten freshman of the week on Monday.

Robinson led Nebraska in rushing and receiving against Northwestern on Saturday. He had seven carries for 44 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He also had seven catches for 123 yards.

His 32-yard catch late in the fourth quarter set up the Huskers' game-winning field goal. 

This is the second time this season Robinson has earned freshman of the week. He also received the honor after accounting for 168 yards of offense and three touchdowns against Illinois on Sept. 21.

Robinson leads the Huskers with 25 receptions and is tied for first with two touchdown receptions. His 326 receiving yards rank second behind JD Spielman. Robinson also has 43 rushing attempts for 190 yards and two scores. 

