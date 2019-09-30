The Big Ten announced Monday that Nebraska's Oct. 12 game at Minnesota will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and be televised on either FS1 or BTN.
The network will be decided following this Saturday's games.
It'll be Nebraska's fourth night game of the season following wins over Northern Illinois and Illinois and a loss to Ohio State. The NIU and OSU games were in Lincoln.
The Huskers play Northwestern at 3 p.m. this Saturday for Homecoming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.