Night game

The Huskers will play under the lights gain on Sept. 28 when they host Ohio State.

Nebraska's Sept. 28 game against Ohio State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC, the Big Ten announced Monday. 

The 2-1 Huskers and 3-0 Buckeyes are both favored to win their games against Illinois and Miami (Ohio) this week, respectively.

It'll be the third straight night game in a row for Nebraska — the Illinois game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff — and it'll be the third straight time OSU has played a night game at NU. The Huskers beat the Buckeyes 34-27 in 2011 — as part of the largest comeback in school history — and lost to OSU, 56-14, in 2017. On that night, Nebraska fans bolted for the exits quickly at halftime. 

The Huskers are planning for their biggest recruiting weekend of the season for the OSU game, as well. 

