Greg Austin showed up to fall camp a little early.
The offensive line coach made a surprise visit to campus for workouts on Monday. He liked what he saw out of his guys, he said on "Sports Nightly" Tuesday evening.
"You can tell those guys are busting their tails," Austin said. "Their bodies look even better than when we finished spring ball. You can tell they're way more connected to the program, connected to each other."
Austin gave a positional breakdown on the radio show Tuesday night. He began by saying he likes what seniors Jerald Foster and Tanner Farmer bring at the guard positions, and what they bring off the field.
"Their leadership sticks out," Austin said. "Those guys have big time influence on the group, certainly."
Foster and Farmer were put in the charge of directing drills this summer. Austin also brought up senior Cole Conrad as a guy he's seen a good deal of leadership from.
Conrad, who was held out of spring, is a full go for fall, Austin said.
"It was a little bit cautionary to keep him out all spring and I'll take the blame, but I wanted to make sure, without a doubt, he was healthy coming into fall camp," Austin said.
Conrad, thanks in part to Michael Decker's retirement from football, will likely be the starting center.
On the edges, Austin is high on sophomores Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok. After Nick Gates announced his decision to enter the NFL draft, Jaimes approached Austin about moving from right tackle to left tackle.
"From practice one to practice 15, he just got better and better," Austin said.
He also called Farniok one of the hardest workers on the team, who he's comfortable starting at right tackle.
Austin rattled off some more names, including Boe Wilson, John Raridon, Will Farniok, Matt Sichterman and Christian Gaylord. And with each name, mentioned he expects them to see the field at some point this season.
"I’m excited because we actually have some depth," Austin said. "And when I say that I mean those inside guys and our backup tackles, we have some depth where we can mix and match and put some different guys in there to give a guy a breather or two on a down and not slow the operation down."
Nebraska's first fall camp practice will be Friday.
1 of 37
Defensive end Mosai Newsom, Waverly (Iowa) Shell Rock High School
Chris Heady covers Husker football and writes general assignment stories about the Nebraska sports world. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.
Get email notifications on Chris Heady daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Chris Heady posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.