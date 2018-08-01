Greg Austin
Buy Now

Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin is optimistic about his positional group entering fall camp. 

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Greg Austin showed up to fall camp a little early. 

The offensive line coach made a surprise visit to campus for workouts on Monday. He liked what he saw out of his guys, he said on "Sports Nightly" Tuesday evening. 

"You can tell those guys are busting their tails," Austin said. "Their bodies look even better than when we finished spring ball. You can tell they're way more connected to the program, connected to each other." 

Austin gave a positional breakdown on the radio show Tuesday night. He began by saying he likes what seniors Jerald Foster and Tanner Farmer bring at the guard positions, and what they bring off the field. 

"Their leadership sticks out," Austin said. "Those guys have big time influence on the group, certainly."  

Foster and Farmer were put in the charge of directing drills this summer. Austin also brought up senior Cole Conrad as a guy he's seen a good deal of leadership from. 

Conrad, who was held out of spring, is a full go for fall, Austin said. 

"It was a little bit cautionary to keep him out all spring and I'll take the blame, but I wanted to make sure, without a doubt, he was healthy coming into fall camp," Austin said. 

Conrad, thanks in part to Michael Decker's retirement from football, will likely be the starting center. 

On the edges, Austin is high on sophomores Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok. After Nick Gates announced his decision to enter the NFL draft, Jaimes approached Austin about moving from right tackle to left tackle. 

"From practice one to practice 15, he just got better and better," Austin said. 

He also called Farniok one of the hardest workers on the team, who he's comfortable starting at right tackle. 

Austin rattled off some more names, including Boe Wilson, John Raridon, Will Farniok, Matt Sichterman and Christian Gaylord. And with each name, mentioned he expects them to see the field at some point this season. 

"I’m excited because we actually have some depth," Austin said. "And when I say that I mean those inside guys and our backup tackles, we have some depth where we can mix and match and put some different guys in there to give a guy a breather or two on a down and not slow the operation down."

Nebraska's first fall camp practice will be Friday.  

Photos: Nebraska football's 2019 recruiting class

Check out photos of each member of Nebraska football's 2019 recruiting class.

1 of 37

Chris Heady covers Husker football and writes general assignment stories about the Nebraska sports world. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription