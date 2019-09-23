The Oct. 5 Nebraska-Northwestern game received a 3 p.m. kickoff on Monday from the Big Ten. The game will be televised on Fox.
This is Nebraska's Homecoming game.
The afternoon kickoff will break a streak of three straight night games.
It's the second afternoon game NU has had this season, but the first at home. The first was at Colorado on Sept. 7.
