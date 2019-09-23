The Oct. 5 Nebraska-Northwestern game received a 3 p.m. kickoff on Monday from the Big Ten. The game will be televised on Fox. 

This is Nebraska's Homecoming game.

The afternoon kickoff will break a streak of three straight night games. 

It's the second afternoon game NU has had this season, but the first at home. The first was at Colorado on Sept. 7. 

Photos: Nebraska opens Big Ten play against Illinois

1 of 51

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription