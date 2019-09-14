The broadcast of the Nebraska-Northern Illinois game will begin on the Fox Business Network.
The game was originally scheduled to air on Fox Sports 1, but weather delays for the Iowa-Iowa State game forced a change to the broadcast schedule. That game is currently airing on FS1 and is scheduled to resume at 6:45 p.m.
The Husker game will still kick off around 7 p.m.
Below is a listing of channels and providers you can find Fox Business in Omaha:
DirecTV: 359
COX: 83 / 1083 HD
DISH: 206
CenturyLink: 211 / 1211 HD
