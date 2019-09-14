The broadcast of the Nebraska-Northern Illinois game began on the Fox Business Network.

The game was originally scheduled to start on Fox Sports 1, but weather delays for the Iowa-Iowa State game forced a change to the broadcast schedule. That game was also airing on FS1 and didn't end until a little after 9 p.m.

The Husker game started at 7 p.m. and moved back to FS1 at the conclusion of the Iowa-Iowa State game.

Below is a listing of channels and providers you can find FS1 in Omaha:

DirecTV: 219

COX: 78 / 1078 HD

DISH: 150

CenturyLink: 620 / 1620 HD

Below is a listing of channels and providers you can find Fox Business in Omaha:

DirecTV: 359

COX: 83 / 1083 HD

DISH: 206

CenturyLink: 211 / 1211 HD

