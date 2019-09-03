Nebraska libero Kenzie Knuckles earns Big Ten freshman of the week honors

LINCOLN — Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles won her first Big Ten freshmen of the week award on Tuesday.
The libero finished with 41 digs, 10 assists and one ace to help NU win Husker Invitational games against Creighton and UCLA. Knuckles also earned all-tournament team honors.
“What I am working on bringing is being consistent,” Knuckles said after Saturday’s sweep against UCLA. “A big part for a libero is just to have that consistent energy and play.”
The Huskers face Arizona on Friday and San Diego on Saturday at the SDSU/USD Invitational.
