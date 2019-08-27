LINCOLN — By the time starting Nebraska left guard Trent Hixson tried to tell his parents the news, they somehow already knew.
Their son, who joined the Huskers as a walk-on in 2017, had been awarded a scholarship by Scott Frost.
It was a big moment for the Omaha Skutt graduate, who achieved a lifelong goal and considered himself fortunate to play at NU for a coaching staff who values the walk-on program.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
“The new staff coming in really helped me out because they put everyone on an equal playing field,” Hixson said. “I think I got lucky in that aspect.”
Hixson said he knew quickly Frost had more of an appreciation for the walk-on program than most of former coach Mike Riley’s staff.
“Coach (John) Parrella, I think he understood it,” Hixson said in reference to Riley’s former staff. Parrella himself was a walk-on. “I don’t think all the coaches understood the value of it, necessarily. The last staff, things were pretty equal, but there were some things that weren’t quite as equal. It’s equal now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.