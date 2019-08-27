Husker left guard Trent Hixson appreciative that Scott Frost, Husker staff appreciate walk-ons

Omaha Skutt graduate Trent Hixson, who started at Nebraska as a walk-on, was awarded a scholarship by Scott Frost and his staff. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — By the time starting Nebraska left guard Trent Hixson tried to tell his parents the news, they somehow already knew.

Their son, who joined the Huskers as a walk-on in 2017, had been awarded a scholarship by Scott Frost.

It was a big moment for the Omaha Skutt graduate, who achieved a lifelong goal and considered himself fortunate to play at NU for a coaching staff who values the walk-on program.

“The new staff coming in really helped me out because they put everyone on an equal playing field,” Hixson said. “I think I got lucky in that aspect.”

Hixson said he knew quickly Frost had more of an appreciation for the walk-on program than most of former coach Mike Riley’s staff.

“Coach (John) Parrella, I think he understood it,” Hixson said in reference to Riley’s former staff. Parrella himself was a walk-on. “I don’t think all the coaches understood the value of it, necessarily. The last staff, things were pretty equal, but there were some things that weren’t quite as equal. It’s equal now.”

