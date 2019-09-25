Heisman winners Johnny Rodgers and Eric Crouch will take part in the festivities when Nebraska hosts ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday.
Rodgers, the 1972 Heisman Trophy winner, and Crouch, the 2001 Heisman Trophy winner, will make appearances with ESPN's Mike Golic Jr. for a Chalk Talk segment and photo session. Rodgers will be available from 2 to 3:30 p.m., while Crouch's segment will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Admission to the event, which will be located on Husker Nation Pavilion on Ed Weir Track, will be free.
Fans will have the opportunity to:
- Take a picture with the Heisman Trophy.
- Win Heisman-themed prizes by participating in interactive games and sharing the experience on social media.
- Strap on a headset in the Armchair Quarterback Virtual Reality Experience.
The ESPN show will broadcast from Nebraska for the first time since 2007.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.