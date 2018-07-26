Former Husker gymnast Mike Heredia has joined the program as a vault and floor coach, the school announced Thursday.

Heredia competed for Nebraska in 2010 in floor exercise and vault. He transferred to Oklahoma and became an All-American on vault in 2012 while helping the Sooners to a Big 12 championship in 2012 and back-to-back NCAA runner-up finishes in 2011 and 2012.

Heredia has been an assistant with Iowa and helped open a gym in Kearney, Missouri.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

The best local sports photos of 2018 so far

Check out a growing collection featuring some of the best local sports photos of 2018.

1 of 48

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription