Former Husker gymnast Mike Heredia has joined the program as a vault and floor coach, the school announced Thursday.
Heredia competed for Nebraska in 2010 in floor exercise and vault. He transferred to Oklahoma and became an All-American on vault in 2012 while helping the Sooners to a Big 12 championship in 2012 and back-to-back NCAA runner-up finishes in 2011 and 2012.
Heredia has been an assistant with Iowa and helped open a gym in Kearney, Missouri.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.