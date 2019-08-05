LINCOLN — Former Creighton Prep star Akol Arop is not with the Nebraska basketball program in Italy, a source confirmed to The World-Herald on Monday morning.
Arop, a true freshman guard/forward, did not get the proper paperwork needed in time to travel. He did participate in Nebraska's 10 practices in Lincoln prior to the trip, but he will not play in the four games overseas.
Nebraska's first game against Stella Azzurra Academy tips at 11:30 a.m. CT on Monday.
Also not on the trip is junior college transfer Cam Mack. Mack was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon after a lengthy stay from food poisoning. French freshman Yvan Ouedraogo will be with the team in Italy after competing in the U18 Championships in Greece, but he's not able to play or practice during this tournament.
