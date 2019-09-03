The Huskers remained in the AP Top 25 following a 35-21 victory against South Alabama.
Nebraska dropped to No. 25 in the Associated Press poll for Week 2, which was released Tuesday afternoon. The Huskers, who were No. 24 in the preseason poll, received 86 votes and are tied with Iowa State at No. 25.
A total of seven Big Ten schools are in the rankings, which are compiled by media members from around the country. The World-Herald's Sam McKewon is a voter and had NU 24th on his ballot.
The Huskers snapped their longest drought in the AP preseason poll, earning a No. 24 ranking in the initial poll.
Nebraska entered the coaches poll at No. 25, released Tuesday. NU was the top team receiving votes — essentially No. 26 — in the preseason poll. There were seven Big Ten teams in that poll.
