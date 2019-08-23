There will be a lot of weekend action at Pinnacle Bank Arena for Fred Hoiberg's first season coaching the Huskers.
The Big Ten released Nebraska's conference schedule for the 2019-20 season on Friday, and it features five home games on Saturdays or Sundays, plus another Friday nighter against Purdue.
The conference slate tips off Friday, Dec. 13, at Indiana. The Huskers return home two days later to play Purdue. NU then plays two nonconference games at the end of December before resuming Big Ten play in the new year on Jan. 3 against Rutgers.
Tipoff times and TV information will be released at a later date.
