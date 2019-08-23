There will be a lot of weekend action at Pinnacle Bank Arena for Fred Hoiberg's first season coaching the Huskers.

The Big Ten released Nebraska's conference schedule for the 2019-20 season on Friday, and it features five home games on Saturdays or Sundays, plus another Friday nighter against Purdue.

The conference slate tips off Friday, Dec. 13, at Indiana. The Huskers return home two days later to play Purdue. NU then plays two nonconference games at the end of December before resuming Big Ten play in the new year on Jan. 3 against Rutgers.

Tipoff times and TV information will be released at a later date.

The Huskers' nonconference schedule was announced in June. They'll open Hoiberg's first season Nov. 5 against UC Riverside. 

See the complete 2019-20 schedule below:

Wednesday, Oct. 30: Doane (exhibition)

Tuesday, Nov. 5: UC Riverside 

Saturday, Nov. 9: Southern Utah 

Friday, Nov. 15: South Dakota State

Friday, Nov. 22: Southern 

Cayman Islands Classic (Nov. 22-27)

» Nov. 25: Washington State

» Nov. 26: Old Dominion or George Mason

» Nov. 27: TBD

Wednesday, Dec. 4: at Georgia Tech

Saturday, Dec. 7: at Creighton

Friday, Dec. 13: at Indiana

Sunday, Dec. 15: Purdue

Saturday, Dec. 21: North Dakota

Sunday, Dec. 29: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Friday, Jan. 3: Rutgers

Tuesday, Jan. 7: Iowa

Saturday, Jan. 11: at Northwestern

Tuesday, Jan. 14: at Ohio State

Saturday, Jan. 18: Indiana

Tuesday, Jan. 21: at Wisconsin

Saturday, Jan. 25: at Rutgers

Tuesday, Jan. 28: Michigan

Saturday, Feb. 1: Penn State

Saturday, Feb. 8: at Iowa

Tuesday, Feb. 11: at Maryland

Saturday, Feb. 15: Wisconsin

Thursday, Feb. 20: Michigan State

Monday, Feb. 24: at Illinois

Thursday, Feb. 27: Ohio State

Sunday, March 1: Northwestern

Thursday, March 5: at Michigan

Sunday, March 8: at Minnesota

