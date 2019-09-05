Nebraska released the tipoff times for most of its season Thursday afternoon.
In the first season under Fred Hoiberg, 19 games will be broadcast on BTN, four will be on FS1 and three will be on ESPN.
The Nebraska-Creighton game will tip off Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. That is the same day as the Big Ten football title game. Other FS1 games will be at Ohio State at 5:30 p.m., when NU hosts Michigan State on Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and at Michigan on March 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Two of the three ESPN games are against Michigan and Ohio State. The Michigan game will tip at 6 p.m., and the OSU game will be at 8 p.m. The Big Ten/ACC Challenge is also on ESPN, but times haven't been set for those games yet.
Nebraska's exhibition game against Doane and the nonconference games against Southern Utah, Southern and North Dakota will all be broadcast on BTN+.
Below is the set schedule for games on BTN:
Nov. 5: UC-Riverside, 8 p.m.
Nov. 15: South Dakota State, 8 p.m.
Dec. 13: at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Dec. 15: Purdue, 3 p.m.
Dec. 29: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 1 or 3 p.m.
Jan 3: Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Jan. 7: Iowa, 8 p.m.
Jan. 18: Indiana, 6 p.m.
Jan. 21: at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Jan. 25: at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Feb. 1: Penn State, 6 p.m.
Feb. 8: at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Feb. 11: at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Feb 15: Wisconsin, 1:15 p.m.
Feb. 24: at Illinois, 7 p.m.
March 1: Northwestern, 3:15 p.m.
March 8: at Minnesota, noon
