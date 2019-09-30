LINCOLN — Nebraska will replace a fired coach and introduce 12 new players to Big Ten play.
Because of that, Fred Hoiberg's first squad was selected to finish 13th in the 14-team Big Ten, according to an unofficial Big Ten preseason media poll collected by the Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic.
The Huskers were picked either 12th, 13th or 14th in 27 of 28 ballots by Big Ten writers. One voter had the Huskers as high as sixth.
Last year, Nebraska was picked to finish fourth in the league following a 22-win season the previous year. NU ended up finishing 13th.
Here is the projected finish for the 2019-20 season (first-place votes in parenthesis)
northwestern must really be terrible!
