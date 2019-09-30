Fred Hoiberg

Big Ten media aren't expecting Nebraska to have a strong finish in the conference in Fred Hoiberg's first season.

LINCOLN — Nebraska will replace a fired coach and introduce 12 new players to Big Ten play. 

Because of that, Fred Hoiberg's first squad was selected to finish 13th in the 14-team Big Ten, according to an unofficial Big Ten preseason media poll collected by the Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic. 

The Huskers were picked either 12th, 13th or 14th in 27 of 28 ballots by Big Ten writers. One voter had the Huskers as high as sixth. 

Last year, Nebraska was picked to finish fourth in the league following a 22-win season the previous year. NU ended up finishing 13th. 

Here is the projected finish for the 2019-20 season (first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Michigan State 391 (27)

2. Maryland 349 (1)

3. Ohio State 336

4. Purdue 311

5. Michigan 255

6. Wisconsin 241

7. Illinois 239

8. Iowa 174

9. Penn State 164

10. Indiana 155

11. Minnesota 127

12. Rutgers 95

13. Nebraska 69

14. Northwestern 34

Player of the Year

Cassius Winston, Michigan State (27)

Also receiving votes

Jalen Smith, Maryland (1)

Freshman of the Year

D.J. Carton, Ohio State (15)

Also receiving votes

EJ Liddell, Ohio State (4); Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (3); Franz Wagner, Michigan (3); Kofi Cockburn, Illinois (1); Jerome Hunter, Indiana (1); Rocket Watts, Michigan State (1).

All-Big Ten first team

Cassius Winston, Michigan State (28, unanimous)

Lamar Stevens, Penn State (26)

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (18)

Anthony Cowan, Maryland (16)

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State (14)

Also receiving votes

Zavier Simpson, Michigan (13); Jalen Smith, Maryland (12), Joe Weiskamp, Iowa (5); Xavier Tillman, Michigan State (2), Nojel Eastern, Purdue (2); Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Illinois (1); Matt Haarms, Purdue (1); Geo Baker, Rutgers (1); Aaron Henry, Michigan State (1).

