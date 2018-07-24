Nebraska will face Missouri State in the opening game of the 2018 Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.
The two teams will tip off Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. USC and Texas Tech will follow at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The losers of both games will play each other Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. on ESPN3. The championship game will air at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
These four teams will also serve as hosts in the regional rounds of the Hall of Fame Classic. The Huskers will play Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 6 and Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 11 before advancing to Kansas City.
Tickets to the Hall of Fame Classic will go on sale Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.
It was announced in March that Nebraska would participate in the early-season tournament. It coincides with the induction of this year's National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame class on Nov. 18.
