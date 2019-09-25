Nebraska will play its annual Red-White series as well as an exhibition game against Kansas in the coming weeks at Haymarket Park.
The Red-White series will take place Oct. 9-11, with starting time to be announced.
The Huskers, who won an exhibition 10-8 over Wichita State last Saturday, also will play a 12-inning exhibition game against Kansas on Oct. 19 at 1:05 p.m.
All the games are open to the public and free to attend.
