Omaha native Danny Marcuzzo joined the Nebraska baseball coaching staff as a volunteer assistant and camp coordinator, Husker coach Will Bolt announced Monday.
Marcuzzo spent last season as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College, where he worked primarily with hitters and infielders. Before that he coached at Central Oklahoma, Butler Community College and another stint at Coffeyville.
“It’s a dream come true to be a part of the Nebraska baseball tradition,” Marcuzzo said in a press release. “I am looking forward to doing whatever I can to help this program be as successful as possible.”
After graduating from Millard West, Marcuzzo began his collegiate playing career at Coffeyville before going on to Western Illinois, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in 2012. He then earned a master's from Central Oklahoma while coaching there in 2017.
Marcuzzo joins Bolt's first Husker coaching staff, which includes full-time assistants Jeff Christy and Lance Harvell.
“Danny brings a wealth of collegiate coaching experience in the Midwest as well as high character and an impressive work ethic," Bolt said in a press release. "Danny will make us better in every area and we are fortunate to have him join the Husker family.”
