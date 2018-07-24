Steve Waterfield, who has been with the Nebraska athletic department since 2013, is the new athletic director at Oakland University in Michigan.

Waterfield served as the Huskers' executive associate athletic director, overseeing marketing and communications. He also led creative and emerging media, the spirit squad, HuskerVision and licensing and branding. He was Nebraska's liaison to IMG and the Big Ten Network.

"I think the world of Steve," Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos said in a press release. "A proven professional who will be an outstanding athletic director. His years of experience coupled with his genuine care for the student-athlete will serve Oakland University well."

Waterfield was brought to Nebraska by former A.D. Shawn Eichorst, who was fired last fall. The two worked together at Miami and Wisconsin. In June, Eichorst was hired by Texas as the executive senior associate athletics director for internal affairs.

BJONES7
BOB JONES

Get rid of all Eichorsts' cronies. They (and Perlman)have helped destroy this Athletic Department. Losers...

