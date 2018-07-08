Nebraska assistant Ryan Held throws out first pitch on Husker Night at Kansas City Royals game

Ryan Held spent his playing career as a member of the Husker scout team. Now he's a key part of Scott Frost's coaching staff.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska football assistant Ryan Held flashed back to his high school playing days Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

The running backs coach threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Husker Night at the Kansas City Royals' game against the Boston Red Sox. Herbie Husker and some NU cheerleaders were also there to celebrate Big Red.

Held's catcher was Drew Butera, who played college ball at Central Florida, Held's previous coaching stop before following Scott Frost to Nebraska. The pitch, thrown from the rubber, wasn't a strike, though.

"It was an honor to throw the first pitch out in my hometown of KC at HUSKER Night!" Held tweeted. "It was also awesome to throw it to UCF Alum Drew Butera. Win tonight! It was a Ball for sure. #GoBigRed"

Held, who served on the Husker scout team as a walk-on in the 1990s, has already proven himself to be a valuable recruiter for the Huskers. World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel recently featured the assistant coach's incredible path back to Nebraska

Check out video of Held's pitch below:

