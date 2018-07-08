Nebraska assistant Ryan Held throws out first pitch on Husker Night at Kansas City Royals game

Nebraska football assistant Ryan Held flashed back to his high school playing days Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.
The running backs coach threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Husker Night at the Kansas City Royals' game against the Boston Red Sox. Herbie Husker and some NU cheerleaders were also there to celebrate Big Red.
Held's catcher was Drew Butera, who played college ball at Central Florida, Held's previous coaching stop before following Scott Frost to Nebraska. The pitch, thrown from the rubber, wasn't a strike, though.
"It was an honor to throw the first pitch out in my hometown of KC at HUSKER Night!" Held tweeted. "It was also awesome to throw it to UCF Alum Drew Butera. Win tonight! It was a Ball for sure. #GoBigRed"
Held, who served on the Husker scout team as a walk-on in the 1990s, has already proven himself to be a valuable recruiter for the Huskers. World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel recently featured the assistant coach's incredible path back to Nebraska.
Check out video of Held's pitch below:
Tonight’s first pitch comes from @Huskers RB coach Ryan Held as part of Huskers Night! pic.twitter.com/EwVYUDG6Da— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 7, 2018
Best fans in the nation! ✊— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) July 8, 2018
Thank you to everyone who came out to Husker night at the K.#GBR ⚾️👑 pic.twitter.com/gdis9aT9my
I wonder if he was pitching in the 9th when the Red Sox scored 7 runs?
