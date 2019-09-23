LINCOLN — ESPN's "College GameDay" has staked out its spot.
The popular Saturday morning college football show will broadcast outside the east end of Memorial Stadium, just to the south of Cook Pavilion and southeast of the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame.
The program will run from 8-11 a.m. Saturday ahead of the unranked Huskers' 6:30 p.m. kickoff against No. 5 Ohio State on ABC.
"GameDay" set up inside the stadium the last time it came to Lincoln in 2007.
