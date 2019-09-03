Remember that time Nebraska scored 48 points in one quarter to beat Colorado 69-19?

How about when the Huskers won 18 straight games — all by double digits — against the Buffaloes from 1968-1984 by an average margin of 25.4 points?

Perhaps 2001 rings a bell, when No. 2 NU played No. 14 Colorado and … well, they can’t all be fond memories, right?

But the Huskers have prospered in the overwhelming majority of games with their once rivals to the west, going 49-19-2 in 70 matchups. No. 71 is Saturday in Boulder.

So where do you start for teams that began playing in 1898, and faced each other every season from 1948 to 2010?

The beginning makes sense.

“The football team of the university of Nebraska defeated the university of Colorado team today by a score of 23 to 10,” the Nov. 18, 1898 edition of The World-Herald said. “The score stood 6 to 5 in favor of the visitors at the end of the first half.”

And that’s all we wrote. Times have changed and The World-Herald promises more coverage in this Sunday’s newspaper.

The duo met annually from 1902-1905, and again in 1907. Nebraska went 4-1 in those games before the series went on a 41-year hiatus. After joining the Big Six to form the Big Seven in 1948, Colorado consistently got the better of Nebraska, holding a 9-4-1 advantage from 1948-1961.

Things changed in 1962 — maybe not so coincidentally when Bob Devaney was hired as NU’s coach. Nebraska scored 31 unanswered second-half points in Devaney’s debut season to stampede past the Buffaloes and start a 27-year span where NU held a 25-2 advantage.

But the Huskers haven’t always gotten the better of Colorado. The 2001 matchup, which the then-undefeated Huskers lost 62-36, was ranked among the most difficult losses in NU’s history by fans.

“Instead of playing in the Big 12 Conference championship game next week, the Huskers will be home, watching on television,” the late Steven Pivovar wrote in the Nov. 22, 2001, edition of The World-Herald. “The same will be true Jan. 3, when two teams meet in the Rose Bowl to play for the national championship.”

Nebraska ultimately played in the Rose Bowl, but it was still a painful day for NU.

“This is a terrible feeling because we had played so well for 11 games,” Nebraska defensive tackle Jeremy Slechta said after the game. “We had given up so few points all year and to give up 62, it’s disappointing. They played great and we played like crap.”

The Buffaloes have been a thorn in NU’s side four times since, winning 28-13 in 2002, 26-20 in 2004 (to give NU its first losing season since 1961), 65-51 in 2007 and, most recently, 33-28 last year. Before 2018, the Huskers had won three straight matchups — 40-31 in 2008, 28-20 in 2009 and 45-17 in 2010.

Notes

» Nebraska has scored 1,833 all-time points on Colorado, the fifth most of any NU opponent. The Buffaloes have scored 1,138 on Nebraska, the fourth most of any program.

» Nebraska’s 70 games against Colorado is the sixth most of any opponent behind Kansas (117), Iowa State (105), Missouri (104), Kansas State (95) and Oklahoma (86).

» The Huskers currently have eight players from Colorado — juniors JoJo Domann (Colorado Springs), Jack Stoll (Lone Tree), Eli Sullivan (Longmont), and freshmen Riley Kinney (Loveland), Michael Lynn (Greenwood Village), Luke McCaffrey (Highlands Ranch), Zach Weinmaster (Loveland) and Tate Wildeman (Parker). Colorado has no scholarship players from Nebraska. NU has had 80 players all time from Colorado, including 22 walk ons. 

» Nebraska lost its first game on Sept. 7 before winning four straight.

