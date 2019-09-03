On the second play of the second half in 1983, quarterback Turner Gill handed the ball to Mike Rozier, who gave the ball to Irving Fryar on a reverse. He went 54 yards to score as part of a 48-point third quarter in a 69-19 Husker victory.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Not every result in the Colorado-Nebraska series has favored the Huskers. NU lost 62-36 in 2001, snapping a perfect season. It was mentioned among the toughest losses in Husker history.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The last time Nebraska played Colorado was in 2010 when the Huskers won 45-17.
But the Huskers have prospered in the overwhelming majority of games with their once rivals to the west, going 49-19-2 in 70 matchups. No. 71 is Saturday in Boulder.
So where do you start for teams that began playing in 1898, and faced each other every season from 1948 to 2010?
The beginning makes sense.
“The football team of the university of Nebraska defeated the university of Colorado team today by a score of 23 to 10,” the Nov. 18, 1898 edition of The World-Herald said. “The score stood 6 to 5 in favor of the visitors at the end of the first half.”
And that’s all we wrote. Times have changed and The World-Herald promises more coverage in this Sunday’s newspaper.
The duo met annually from 1902-1905, and again in 1907. Nebraska went 4-1 in those games before the series went on a 41-year hiatus. After joining the Big Six to form the Big Seven in 1948, Colorado consistently got the better of Nebraska, holding a 9-4-1 advantage from 1948-1961.
“Instead of playing in the Big 12 Conference championship game next week, the Huskers will be home, watching on television,” the late Steven Pivovar wrote in the Nov. 22, 2001, edition of The World-Herald. “The same will be true Jan. 3, when two teams meet in the Rose Bowl to play for the national championship.”
“This is a terrible feeling because we had played so well for 11 games,” Nebraska defensive tackle Jeremy Slechta said after the game. “We had given up so few points all year and to give up 62, it’s disappointing. They played great and we played like crap.”
» The Huskers currently have eight players from Colorado — juniors JoJo Domann (Colorado Springs), Jack Stoll (Lone Tree), Eli Sullivan (Longmont), and freshmen Riley Kinney (Loveland), Michael Lynn (Greenwood Village), Luke McCaffrey (Highlands Ranch), Zach Weinmaster (Loveland) and Tate Wildeman (Parker). Colorado has no scholarship players from Nebraska. NU has had 80 players all time from Colorado, including 22 walk ons.
1962: How do you like your touchdowns, on the ground or through the air? Well, have a sample of both as Dennis Claridge, left, goes for 31 yards via the overland route, and later passes to Bill Comstock for another touchdown. Read more
1972: "This Buffalo pass is so near to the waiting fingertips of J.V. Cain — only to be fouled by a Husker substitute." John Starkebaum, a Nebraska defender from Huxtun, Colorado, stretched his arm to defend the pass. Read more
1948: "The old stiff-arm is in action as Don Hagin shoves an unidentified Husker away and gobbles up a few extra yard to the Husker 40." Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1950: Bobby Reynolds finds a hole, but the Huskers fell to Colorado 28-19. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1952: Bob Smith scoots for six yards to the Colorado 18-yard line. Read more
JOHN SAVAGE/THE WORLD-HERALD
1954: Dennis Korinek has lots of room en route to the first touchdown of the game. Read more
JOHN SAVAGE/THE WORLD-HERALD
1956: Colorado's John Bayuk scores a 23-yard touchdown. Read more
JOHN SAVAGE/THE WORLD-HERALD
1958: Max Martz and Harry Tolly can't do much to stop Howard Cook, who has an impressive escort on a 71-yard touchdown run. Read more
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1960: "Ed Coleman is a feller in need of a friend as the Huskers gang up on him in a Nebraska version of hunting Buffalo," the caption read in the Oct. 23, 1960, edition of The World-Herald. Read more
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
JOHN SAVAGE/THE WORLD-HERALD
1964: Saved by its marauding defenders until the attack unit was able to settle down, Nebraska slapped Colorado, 21 to 3, and climbed into a tie with Kansas for the Big Eight football lead. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1966: A jubilant Bob Devaney and George Kelly after the Huskers beat Colorado. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1966: The Huskers leap for joy as the game against Colorado comes to an end. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1966: Nebraska quarterback Bob Churchich leads the way for Paul Critchlow after pitching the ball to him against Colorado. Read more
HANDOUT
1966: Ben Gregory adds two yards for the Huskers before Sam Harris puts a stop to his second-half run. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1968: Joe Orduna runs ... hesitates ... spins ... plops. And it's six points for Nebraska. Read more
JOHN SAVAGE/THE WORLD-HERALD
1968: Ken Geddes inhales oxygen to counteract the "mile-high" altitude. The man operating the oxygen tank is Harry Amen, nephew of Husker great Paul Amen. Read more
1970: Jeff Kinney returns a kickoff for 79 yards. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1970: Jeff Kinney fights for four yards in the first quarter. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1970: Van Brownson gets away from Colorado defender Dave Capra during a short gain in the first quarter. Read more
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1970: Defensive tackle Larry Jacobson spoils the aim of Colorado quarterback Jim Bratton. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1970: Jeff Kinney cracks the Buffaloes for a five-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown. Read more
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
1972: "This Buffalo pass is so near to the waiting fingertips of J.V. Cain — only to be fouled by a Husker substitute." John Starkebaum, a Nebraska defender from Huxtun, Colorado, stretched his arm to defend the pass. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1972: Husker blockers sprawl ahead of Jeff Moran. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1972: Maury Damkroger soars through Colorado defenders before falling just short of the goal line. Gary Dixon scored on the next play. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1974: Freshman Monte Anthony carries for six yards during a first-quarter touchdown drive. Read more
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
1974: Mark Doak is the escort on Ritch Bahe's 24-yard gain. Bahe was injured on the play and never returned to the game. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1976: A Colorado defender fires and misses, with Richard Berns continuing on his 48-yard run. Read more
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
1978: Andra Franklin draws a crowd of Colorado defensive players as he charges for four yards in the first quarter. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1978: Tom Ohrt delivers a body-bending block. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1980: Ralphie the Buffalo meets the Husker players and Tom Osborne. Read more
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1980: Jarvis Redwine is tackled near the Colorado goal line in the first quarter. Read more
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1982: Colorado offensive lineman John Firm lays on the ground as Steve Damkroger is hugged by Bret Clark after Damkroger's second fourth-quarter interception. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1984: Travis Turner scored two touchdowns and passed for another to lead the Huskers. "We knew we could get the job done," he said. Read more
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1986: Barry Remington celebrates with teammates Don Deuzio, center, and Jaohn Nairn, center, after intercepting Steve Taylor's pass. Read more
CHRIS YOUNG/THE WORLD-HERALD
1987: Keith Jones piled up 248 yards rushing during No. 5 Nebraska's 24-7 victory over Colorado. Read more
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
1989: Nebraska's Jeff Mills, left, and Mike Croel chase down Colorado running back J.J. Flannigan. Read more