A walk-on kicker from Geneva, Illinois, has been added to Nebraska's football roster.

Matt Waldoch, a UNL student, played club soccer at NU — and was listed as part of the Bugeaters FC soccer roster in 2018 — before joining the Huskers' football team. According to his NU bio, he played football and soccer at Geneva High School. 

Waldoch's addition to the program is the latest development in a situation Nebraska never figured it'd have before the season, when Barret Pickering, who enjoyed a strong freshman season, was returning as NU's starter. But Pickering, sidelined with leg pain, hasn't appeared yet in a game.

In his absence, NU has used three placekickers — freshman Dylan Jorgensen, sophomore safety Lane McCallum and senior punter Isaac Armstrong — to middling effect. Nebraska has missed four of its six field goals this season — three have been blocked — and one extra point. 

Nationwide, only Hawaii has missed more field goals through three games. 

