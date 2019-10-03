The 2023 Husker football schedule would include Louisiana Tech, Nebraska announced Thursday, and a game against Northern Illinois originally scheduled as the 2021 season opener has been moved to 2027.
The game against Louisiana Tech will take place Sept. 23, 2023. Nebraska will pay Louisiana Tech $1.55 million for the contest. It will be the third meeting between the two teams with Nebraska winning in 1998 and 2006.
The Northern Illinois game in 2027 will be the fourth in a series between the teams. NIU won in 2017, Nebraska won in 2019 and they'll play again in 2023.
In 2021, the NIU game was supposed to be played Sept. 4. With that spot now free, the Huskers could search for another mid-major opponent, potentially move up a Big Ten game to its season opener or even explore a Week Zero contest with some team, similar to Florida's game against Miami this season or Hawaii's game against Arizona.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost was open to a Week Zero game when asked about it in August.
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.