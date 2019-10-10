Mohamed Barry was named a quarterfinalist for the 2019 Lott Trophy, which recognizes a player who made the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field.

The senior inside linebacker is one of 20 quarterfinalists for the award. Barry's 49 tackles lead the Huskers and are good for fifth in the Big Ten. He has started in every game since the beginning of the 2018 season, and was honored as a third-team all-Big Ten selection last year.

Jackson nominated for Armed Forces Award

Damian Jackson is one of 33 individuals nominated for the 2019 Armed Forces Award. The award, which is intended "to honor an individual and/or a group with a military background and/or involvement that has an impact within the realm of football," will be announced the week of Nov. 3 or 10.

Jackson was one of four players nominated from the FBS level.

Jackson, in his third year with Nebraska, served as a member of the Navy SEALs for four years prior to his enrollment. 

Raiola up for Polynesian Football Hall of Fame

Former Husker Dominic Raiola is among 10 finalists for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, which will be announced Oct. 23, and the class will be honored during the Polynesian Bowl in January.

Raiola was a consensus first-team All-American in 2000, when he also won the Dave Rimington Award. He earned first-team all-Big 12 honors twice, and set Nebraska season records for pancake blocks in 2009. 

He was a second-round NFL draft pick and played 14 seasons, starting 203 games, with the Detroit Lions.

