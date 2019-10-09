This article was originally published in October of 2018. It has been updated ahead of the 2019 Northwestern-Nebraska game.
* * *
Nebraska has dominated Minnesota since 1963, claiming 19 of 22 games, including:
» Sixteen consecutive victories from 1963 to 2012 in which the Huskers outscored the Gophers 632-128. That's an average score of 39.5-8.
*record scratch*
Eighty-four points?! That's a modern Husker record for points scored and margin of victory (71 points).
How exactly did Nebraska make it happen?
» A school-record 10.82 yards per attempt helps, as NU carried the ball 55 times for 595 yards — sixth-most in program history. The top-five rushing-yard marks in program history all have at least 68 carries.
» A program-high nine touchdown runs (later tied in 1985 against Oregon and again in 1997 versus Iowa State).
» 790 total yards — third-most in NU's history — on 70 plays, an average of 11.286 yards per play — second-highest in program history behind 11.288 against Kansas State in 2010.
Check out the box score:
"They were talking a lot of junk on and off the field," 1983 Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier said after the game. "They were telling us we were no good and how we were not going to win the game. We just kept our mouths shut and went out and did our jobs."
"I loved it," NU center Mark Traynowicz said. "We didn't come up here to make friends. As far as I'm concerned, I'd like to score that many points every game."
Despite that, Minnesota is one of eight programs that has played Nebraska at least 10 times and claims a winning record, joining Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Texas, Wisconsin, Syracuse and Michigan.
The Gophers are 32-24-2 all time against the Huskers. All but three of those wins happened in 1960 or earlier. The first?
"It was the finest exhibition of football ever seen on a Nebraska gridiron, and was witnessed by 5,000 gally beribboned enthusiasts, of whom almost a thousand came down from the snow covered fields of Minnesota to wager their money that the light and lithe Nebraskans could not score against their brawny, light haired northern giants," The World-Herald published on Nov. 30, 1900.
Nebraska did score, provoking emotion from gamblers on hand, in the 20-12 loss to the heavily-favored Minnesotans. The Gophers went on to win 29 of the next 36 meetings, while two were ties.
NU has played Minnesota every year since joining the Big Ten, going 5-3. The most notable happening? Maybe the $5 or bits of broken chair trophy created thanks to a social media discussion between Faux Pelini and the Gopher mascot.
Notes
» Despite trailing in wins in the series, Nebraska has outscored Minnesota 1,082-1,031 all time.
» The 84 points scored against Minnesota in 1983 are the most by any modern Husker team. So how about in the pre-modern era? NU scored 119 against Haskell (1910), 117 against Kearney State (1911), 102 against Creighton (1905), 100 against Nebraska Wesleyan (1917) and 85 against Doane (1907).
» What are the aforementioned top five team rushing performances in Husker history? Glad you asked. NU ran for 677 against New Mexico State in 1982, 641 versus Baylor in 2001, 624 against Iowa State in 1995, 617 against Utah State in 1991 and 604 when facing the Cyclones in 1987.
» Nebraska has three players from Minnesota — David Alston, JD Spielman and Bryce Benhart. All time, the Huskers have 54 players from Minnesota — 50 on scholarship. Minnesota currently has no players from Nebraska.
You can see every Nebraska football game, from 1890 to today, in The World-Herald’s extensive Husker History database. Also included? When NU last appeared at every spot in the AP Top 25, an overview of every coach, data on the sellout streak and so much more.
When was Nebraska last ranked No. 1? Husker football's entire history in the AP Top 25
How often has Nebraska football been ranked at each position? When did the Huskers first appear at No. 1? When was the last time NU was in the top 10? Check out this photo collection featuring how Nebraska has fared at each spot in the AP Top 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Why did the article start with the year 1963? Why didn't it just start with the year 1900, the first year they played? Minnesota has won 7 National Championships and Nebraska has won 5. They were both great teams some time ago,but over the last ten years, neither team has won even a conference Championship. History is always fun to look back on, but what have you done lately is what people care about.
Minnesota used to have complete and total dominance and attention from the people of that state much as Nebraska does now. Then the Vikings came to town and people started following the pro team and attendance and support for the college team fell off dramatically. NO one really cared if the Gophers were mediocre. Once the NFL comes to Omaha (sometime in the next twenty years) the same thing will happen in Nebraska. If the WH is still in existence, it will be sounding off 24/7 about the pro team with small Sunday morning stories about what may or may not be happening in Lincoln. These changes or on the horizon and are inevitable.
George, you must live in a parallel universe....the NFL is never coming to Omaha.
Yeah...and you were right on the money about Scott Frost too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.