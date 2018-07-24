Mick Stoltenberg, Huskers confident regardless who wins the starting QB race

“I think whoever they choose to lead that huddle, I don’t think it’s going to be, ‘Aw, he’s a freshman, here we go.’ I think it’s going to be, ‘Hey, this guy’s got the reins now and we’re kind of ready to listen in and get going,’” Mick Stoltenberg said.
Mick Stoltenberg is usually hitting the blocking sleds with the defensive linemen when the quarterbacks are working 7-on-7 drills.
But the senior has been asking around the team. Who wins the starting QB job?
“Not even our receivers can give me a straight-up answer because they say one day one of the guys is on, one day another guy’s on,” Stoltenberg said. “They’re all just trying to one-up each other, so it’s really hard to get a gauge.”
Sophomore Andrew Bunch, redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia and true freshman Adrian Martinez led the race through the spring. Coach Scott Frost said the Huskers will make a choice at least a week before the Sept. 1 opener against Akron, but won’t rush the evaluation.
Jerald Foster said he’s thrilled not to be making the decision. All of the QBs seem older, he said, like they are desperate to get more film for next year’s NFL draft. And as much as Foster likes joking with them — they all just want to be by him, he laughs — the trio has exceeded his expectations.
Any small edge Foster has seen might go to Gebbia, the former Mike Riley recruit who learned the offense the quickest.
“Tristan is one of those guys that stays at the stadium like he sleeps there,” Foster said. “Him understanding what was going on with the playbook and every single kind of play, he got it really early. It’s not that Martinez didn’t get it, but Tristan was there when he needed help in little situations.”
Whoever earns the job will have no playing experience at the college level. But Stoltenberg said the prospect of a young QB leading the team isn’t so jarring considering the presence each carries and the work they’ve put in.
“(Gebbia and Martinez) kind of have a way about them that people listen,” Stoltenberg said. “People don’t treat them like freshmen or young guys. I don’t know, it must be some quarterback trait that you get or you go to quarterback school and get it. But they really do, they’ve got a way about them and people listen to them, and I think whoever they choose to lead that huddle, I don’t think it’s going to be, ‘Aw, he’s a freshman, here we go.’ I think it’s going to be, ‘Hey, this guy’s got the reins now and we’re kind of ready to listen in and get going.’”
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.