McKewon: Three biggest question marks heading into Huskers preseason camp

The most anticipated Nebraska football training camp in years opens Friday, and storylines abound for coach Scott Frost. Frost said the Huskers made progress in spring to embrace his culture and learn the schemes.

So much is left to do before NU’s Sept. 1 season opener against Akron.

* * * 

» Can the secondary make a big jump before starting the season with three spread passing teams?

Nebraska’s previous defensive coordinator, Bob Diaco, coached with such wariness of his defensive backs getting lit up that the entire defense was on its heels all the time. Diaco didn’t have much respect for the performance of those guys, and it showed.

New defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, come hell or high water, is going to be aggressive, and, in a sense, that may help the secondary grow up more than it did with Diaco’s kid gloves. But every offense that can throw the ball will do so until Nebraska proves it can stop the pass. It’s coming.

» How diverse can Frost’s offense get without overheating?

When Shawn Watson took over as offensive coordinator in 2008, he inherited a senior quarterback, experienced receivers and basically brought the kitchen sink with him to games. Wildcat, trick plays, read option, double moves, you name it.

Tim Beck was more conservative when he took over in 2011, but he still had a diverse run game and a bevy of gadget plays, including a double option at Michigan that made Wolverine coaches do a double take.

In 2015, Mike Riley and Danny Langsdorf put in so much offense that it blew up in their faces. Nebraska committed too many turnovers and had such a playcalling gaffe at Illinois that the simplest thing — running out the clock — turned into a disaster and a loss.

So how will Frost approach this? Conservatively with freshman quarterbacks? Aggressively so as to take advantage of all the weapons around those quarterbacks? Frost is one of college football’s most creative minds. How creative can he get in year one?

» What’s up with special teams?

Nebraska went through the motions in the spring game. NU has no dependable kicker or punt returner. Kick returner JD Spielman and punter Caleb Lightbourn are back, which helps, but the Husker coaching staff seemed OK with letting Lightbourn largely work on his own in spring.

Over many years, Nebraska has been mediocre, at best, on special teams. It’s an area where the Huskers, like a Kansas State, can have an edge.

HannahAbbott
Peter Piper

NO one would argue the DBs played well last year, but to somehow blame them for the lack of pass defense is to display a blatant ignorance of the game. 90% of Nebraska's lack of being able to cover the pass last year was due to how our from 7 was physically manhandled. When you can't even create a mild rush on the passer, the best DBs in the country would get beat. Its a little old reading your analysis every day for months that the DBs suck.. .. maybe they do, but if Frost had brought in four 5 star all American DBs and our pass rush was the same as last year, the defense is gonna get lit up. Sort of pathetic, don't you think?

