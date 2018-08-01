McKewon: The seven Huskers walk-ons you need to keep an eye on during preseason camp

Moses Bryant, out of Elkhorn South, is an FBS-level scholarship recruit, but schools backed off because of academic concerns. He may be the best athlete in the entire freshman class.

 JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD

The most anticipated Nebraska football training camp in years opens Friday, and storylines abound for coach Scott Frost. Frost said the Huskers made progress in spring to embrace his culture and learn the schemes.

So much is left to do before NU’s Sept. 1 season opener against Akron.

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon breaks it down this week, including Nebraska's biggest question marks, which walk-ons to keep an eye on, who could be a breakout player and which true freshmen could immediately have a big-time role.

* * * 

Jacob Weinmaster, 6-0, 225, LB, Jr.: Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud praised Weinmaster multiple times in the spring and in a recent radio interview. Weinmaster should be a fixture on special teams — think this year’s Luke McNitt — and the No. 4 inside linebacker. He may be a scholarship candidate, too.

[McKewon: Five position battles to watch as opening kickoff looms for Nebraska]

Andrew Bunch, 6-1, 210, QB, So.: Bunch is not favored to win the starting quarterback job, but coaches never ruled him out, and his performance in the spring game — 8 for 14 for 89 yards and a touchdown — showed he can manage Scott Frost’s offense. Bunch is a terrific long-term option as a backup. Three years in Lincoln is a great asset.

Moses Bryant, 5-11, 200, DB, Fr.: The atypical walk-on of the group, Bryant is easily a FBS scholarship recruit. But schools backed off because his academic qualification wasn’t certain until this spring. The Elkhorn South product could be the best overall athlete of the entire freshman class, and, with his experience at defensive back, he could plug in quickly at a position of need. Freshman Cam Taylor may be first in line among freshman DBs, but Bryant wouldn’t be far behind.

[McKewon: Three biggest question marks heading into Huskers preseason camp]

Ethan Cox, 5-10, 185, DB, Fr.: In the spring, Cox was quite possibly NU’s No. 3 corner. The addition of Will Jackson and Tre Neal — which allows the Huskers to shift Deontai Williams to corner — likely knocks Cox down a rung on the depth chart, but the Blair product will still be in the mix.

Hunter Miller, 6-4, 325, OL, Fr.: He spent time in spring as NU’s No. 1 center, and while Nebraska probably places Cole Conrad or Tanner Farmer there, Miller’s size and smarts indicates he will be a factor on the line for years to come. Like a lot of walk-on linemen, Miller is an easy guy to like. The Cross County High grad is at NU for the right reasons.

Cole Frahm, 6-5, 235, K, Fr.: The kicker position battle was a complete mystery in spring, since neither Frahm nor Barret Pickering kicked well in the spring game. Frahm’s reputation is that he has a giant leg for kickoffs but needs to get more accurate with it. Frahm, from Omaha Burke, could be Nebraska’s kickoff specialist or more.

Conor Young, 6-2, 175, WR, Jr.: Nebraska’s receiver room is pretty full, but a lot of the guys are young and still inexperienced, while Young — from Cozad — has two career catches and a lot of solid blocks to his name.

