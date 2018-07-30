McKewon: Five position battles to watch as opening kickoff looms for Nebraska

At the duck — a hybrid back/receiver position that Frost brings with him from his days at Oregon and UCF — the Huskers get to have fun. First, who plays it? JD Spielman, a former elite high school running back, certainly could.
The most anticipated Nebraska football training camp in years opens Friday, and storylines abound for coach Scott Frost. Frost said the Huskers made progress in spring to embrace his culture and learn the schemes.
So much is left to do before NU’s Sept. 1 season opener against Akron.
The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will break it down over the next few days, including Nebraska's biggest question marks, which walk-ons to keep an eye on, who could be a breakout player and which true freshmen could immediately have a big-time role.
First up? Five position battles to watch.
Quarterback
Well, duh. The first truly open fall camp competition since 2010 features two freshmen (Tristan Gebbia and Adrian Martinez) and walk-on sophomore Andrew Bunch vying for the starting spot. Noah Vedral, should he get a rare waiver from the NCAA, could be in the mix, too. Martinez is the best runner of the bunch, Gebbia is the film room guy and Bunch has some savvy to him reminiscent of Ryker Fyfe. Should be fun — and close.
Who will win Nebraska's quarterback battle?
Outside linebacker
Talk about fun. Outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt has all kinds of guys — big and small, fast and faster, senior and freshman — from which to choose, and Nebraska could have a different kind of defense depending on which guys Dewitt and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander choose to have on the field. Three stood out in spring: Junior Alex Davis, who started five games last year; junior Tyrin Ferguson, who impressed coaches with his strong personality and work ethic; and sophomore Mississippi transfer Breon Dixon, who at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds is more of a hybrid linebacker/safety who can do tons of things.
Don’t forget smart senior Luke Gifford, who missed spring rehabbing a hip injury, or youngsters like sophomore Collin Miller, or freshmen Guy Thomas, Caleb Tannor and Jordan Paup. Somewhere among that big group, somehow, Nebraska needs to find a pass rusher.
No. 8 JD Spielman: He makes plays. That’s the best way to describe Spielman, a smart, crafty player who’s rawhide tough and clutch on third down. He just makes plays out of the slot. Click here to read more.
10. Carlos Davis, DL: Fresh off a strong outdoor track and field season in which he qualified for the NCAA championships in the discus, Davis is arguably Nebraska’s most talented defensive tackle. Click here to read more.
No. 13 Jerald Foster, OL: Foster was Mr. Reliable last year, whether it was catching a punt on the run to end a fall camp practice early or starting all 12 games at left guard. Click here to read more.
No. 14 Antonio Reed, S: He was already one of Nebraska’s most versatile defensive backs before the new coaching staff began cross-training safeties and corners in the spring. Now Reed — who made 42 tackles across 10 games at safety last season — is primed to assume a larger role wherever the Huskers need him. Click here to read more.
No. 16 Mohamed Barry, LB: With an offense that plans to push the pace, Nebraska needs plenty of reliable inside linebackers to soak up extra snaps. Barry fits the bill, having played all 25 games during the past two seasons. Click here to read more.
No. 17 Will Honas, LB: After logging 97 tackles in 11 games for Butler Community College in Kansas last year and turning down offers from Wisconsin and Iowa, Will Honas, the hand-picked prospect of linebackers coach Barrett Ruud, physically appears ready to make an immediate impact. Click here to read more.
No. 19 Jack Stoll,TE: Tight end is among Nebraska’s deeper positions, but Jack Stoll is the only one with a college catch after making eight for 89 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt freshman. Click here to read more.
No. 20 Luke Gifford, LB: In his fifth season as a Husker — he made 39 tackles in seven games last year — Gifford is a leader. If he can grasp defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s aggressive scheme, he’ll be a reliable asset. Click here to read more.
No. 22 Ben Stille, DL: Nebraska’s sack leader from 2017 is headed back to the defensive line. Stille racked up 24 tackles and 3.5 sacks as an outside linebacker. Now, The BTN all-freshman player is back to where he says he’s more comfortable. Click here to read more.
No. 23, Marquel Dismuke, DB: Dismuke has impressed coaches since his arrival in December. The Calabasas (Calif.) High product had 34 total tackles in 2017 and one fumble recovery. Click here to read the story.
No. 24, Alex Davis, LB: Three sacks and an interception in the spring game will make a name rise on preseason charts. With the outside linebacker position opposite Breon Dixon wide open, Davis could sneak in and find some serious playing time. Click here to read the story.
No. 28, Devine Ozigbo, RB: Ozigbo hasn’t shown he can go off for an 80-yard run, which hurts his chances to start. If he can show that in the next few months, he may have a chance. If not, he’ll likely be a red-zone back and a back Nebraska uses to keep defenses off balance. Click here to read more.
No. 29, Khalil Davis,DL: As part of a defense that needs to put pressure on opposing offenses, Khalil Davis will be pivotal in 2018. Davis had four tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble in 2017. Click here to read more.
30. Matt Farniok, OL: Two starts at right tackle and two starts at right guard put Matt Farniok in a similar position to Cole Conrad and Tanner Farmer: Where does he fit best in this offense? Click here to read the story.
31. Cole Conrad, OL: On an offensive line still looking for an identity, Cole Conrad could be the finger to plug whatever hole is letting water through the dam. Conrad can play center, guard or tackle. Click here to read the story.
32. Will Jackson, DB: Nebraska is Jackson’s fourth school since 2015. Jackson is a bigger corner who can disrupt big Big Ten receivers. With questions around the defensive backs, Jackson will have plenty of chances to prove himself. Click here to read the story.
33. Eric Lee, DB: In Erik Chinander’s defense, Eric Lee may benefit with a new set of aggressive schemes but will have to win time at a position becoming more infused with talent. Click here to read more.
36. Austin Allen, TE: In Scott Frost’s offense, the tight end is a chameleon. At times he has to be an offensive tackle, a fullback, a slot receiver, a wideout. Austin Allen seems to be able to fit into all those roles. Click here to read the story.
37. Cam'Ron Jones, DB: When Cam Jones walks onto the field, he says, he turns into “the baddest thing walking.” And Nebraska may need some of that attitude on the defensive side of the ball. Click here to read the story.
38. Jaron Woodyard, WR: Nebraska infused some junior college flavor into its wide receiver corps for 2018. Woodyard comes to Lincoln from Arizona Western College. In his second year at Arizona Western, Woodyard caught 36 passes for 522 yards and six touchdowns. Click here to read the story.
39. Caleb Lightbourn, P: Lightbourn’s sophomore season was significantly better than his first. He averaged 42.1 yards per punt in 2017 and finished the season ranked sixth in the Big Ten in punts. Click here to read more.
41. Tyrin Ferguson, OLB: NU outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt has said Tyrin Ferguson has strong coverage skills but could truly elevate his game — and stay ahead of some hungry younger players — if his pass-rush abilities progress. Click here to read more.
42. Jaevon McQuitty, WR: He may have lost his under-the-radar status in the spring game, when the consensus four-star prospect with seven Big Ten offers reeled in three catches for 33 yards — including a 25-yard touchdown. Click here to read more.
43. Cam Taylor, CB: The book is far from written on Taylor, who will begin at cornerback but could move to a variety of positions. His quickness and Nebraska’s lack of depth at corner means he’s a candidate for early playing time. Click here to read more.
44. Deontre Thomas, DL: Thomas has as much to gain as anyone from Nebraska’s coaching transition. One of two true freshmen to play on defense last year, Thomas played well behind Mick Stoltenberg at nose tackle while notching 14 tackles. Click here to read more.
45 DaiShon Neal, DL: The former Omaha Central standout came to Nebraska with high hopes but said this spring he often doubted his abilities as a Division I player. Recruited to compete on a four-man front, Neal has navigated the learning curve and is back to the confident playmaker. Click here to read more.
46. Boe Wilson, OL: A consensus three-star recruit from the 2016 class, Wilson rarely saw playing time on the line last year even as injuries and fan outcry mounted. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, product pushed right guard starter Tanner Farmer and figures to be an option at either spot should the need arise. Click here to read more.
47. Barret Pickering, K: Can Pickering continue the decades-long run of consistency from Nebraska kickers? The Huskers certainly hope so, especially considering the gantlet they will face this fall. Click here to read more.
48. Matt Sichterman, OL: Sichterman could be a late-game reserve or crunch-time contributor depending on what happens ahead of him on the depth chart. If this fall plays out like 2017 — with injuries to multiple right tackles that tested the Huskers’ depth — the Cincinnati product could quickly become a familiar name. Click here to read more.
49. Peyton Newell, DL: The Hiawatha, Kansas, native changed his fortunes this spring while making big gains under strength coach Zach Duval — the lineman said he added 23 pounds of muscle — and taking practice snaps as the No. 1 nose tackle with Mick Stoltenberg out because of an injury. Click here to read more.
50. Damion Daniels, DL: Daniels gives the Huskers another viable option at the position after redshirting last year and — if his listed weight is accurate — dropping 20 pounds. There is still plenty of upside with Daniels, who should provide quality relief for starters and could push them for a prominent role. Click here to read more.
Honorable mention: RB Tre Bryant, OLB Collin Miller, OLB Caleb Tannor, TE Kurt Rafdal, ATH Justin McGriff, LS Jordan Ober, ILB Avery Roberts, G John Raridon, OLB Guy Thomas, DT Vaha Vainuku, C Hunter Miller. Click here for more on the Huskers that received honorable mention.
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Safety
In a sense, what happens here informs what happens at cornerback. Nebraska probably in better shape at safety now that Tre Neal will transfer from UCF to compete with Aaron Williams and Antonio Reed for a starting job. Is Williams healthy? Don’t expect coach Scott Frost to dish much. Williams is kind of the back-end quarterback, though, and if he’s banged up, Neal’s knowledge of the defense is handy. Coaches like Reed’s athleticism. Marquel Dismuke may need to get bigger. JoJo Domann says he’s healthy after back-to-back ACL injuries to the same knee; Domann was angling for major playing time in 2017 when he got hurt. Deontai Williams, a junior college transfer, could play safety or slide over to nickel or cornerback. Neal’s addition gives NU defensive backs coach Travis Fisher some flexibility. As for corner, Nebraska would very much like Lamar Jackson, Dicaprio Bootle and juco transfer Will Jackson to lock down the top three spots, stay healthy, and play to their physical capabilities. Heretofore, neither Jackson has fulfilled their physical potential at the FBS level.
Duck position
All those hybrids at the duck position — yes, running back is important, but Nebraska may not have a true answer there until deeper into the season. At the duck — a hybrid back/receiver position that Frost brings with him from his days at Oregon and UCF — the Huskers get to have fun. First, who plays it?
JD Spielman, a former elite high school running back, certainly could. He is perhaps NU’s shiftiest north-south runner — of any skill-position player — and he’s not bad on the edges of the field, either. Tyjon Lindsey, bulked up to 200 pounds, will get a look, too. Lindsey needs to trust his speed more and his jukes a little less. And then there’s Miles Jones, a 5-8, 175-pound squatty rocket with big hands. He can catch, he can scoot and he doesn’t have too many miles on his tires, having played at a Florida high school powerhouse that didn’t overuse him. Junior college receiver Mike Williams could get a look, too.
Kicker
Somebody has to kick field goals. And two freshmen, Barret Pickering and Cole Frahm, are competing for the job. Neither looked good in the spring game, and given Nebraska may be in some close games this year, having a guy who can make a 40-yarder would help. Nebraska has had great kicking for a decade. It seems like that’s now in question.