McKewon: Five position battles to watch as opening kickoff looms for Nebraska
At the duck — a hybrid back/receiver position that Frost brings with him from his days at Oregon and UCF — the Huskers get to have fun. First, who plays it? JD Spielman, a former elite high school running back, certainly could.

The most anticipated Nebraska football training camp in years opens Friday, and storylines abound for coach Scott Frost. Frost said the Huskers made progress in spring to embrace his culture and learn the schemes.

So much is left to do before NU’s Sept. 1 season opener against Akron.

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will break it down over the next few days, including Nebraska's biggest question marks, which walk-ons to keep an eye on, who could be a breakout player and which true freshmen could immediately have a big-time role.

First up? Five position battles to watch.

Quarterback

Well, duh. The first truly open fall camp competition since 2010 features two freshmen (Tristan Gebbia and Adrian Martinez) and walk-on sophomore Andrew Bunch vying for the starting spot. Noah Vedral, should he get a rare waiver from the NCAA, could be in the mix, too. Martinez is the best runner of the bunch, Gebbia is the film room guy and Bunch has some savvy to him reminiscent of Ryker Fyfe. Should be fun — and close.

Outside linebacker

Talk about fun. Outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt has all kinds of guys — big and small, fast and faster, senior and freshman — from which to choose, and Nebraska could have a different kind of defense depending on which guys Dewitt and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander choose to have on the field. Three stood out in spring: Junior Alex Davis, who started five games last year; junior Tyrin Ferguson, who impressed coaches with his strong personality and work ethic; and sophomore Mississippi transfer Breon Dixon, who at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds is more of a hybrid linebacker/safety who can do tons of things.

Don’t forget smart senior Luke Gifford, who missed spring rehabbing a hip injury, or youngsters like sophomore Collin Miller, or freshmen Guy Thomas, Caleb Tannor and Jordan Paup. Somewhere among that big group, somehow, Nebraska needs to find a pass rusher.

Safety

In a sense, what happens here informs what happens at cornerback. Nebraska probably in better shape at safety now that Tre Neal will transfer from UCF to compete with Aaron Williams and Antonio Reed for a starting job. Is Williams healthy? Don’t expect coach Scott Frost to dish much. Williams is kind of the back-end quarterback, though, and if he’s banged up, Neal’s knowledge of the defense is handy. Coaches like Reed’s athleticism. Marquel Dismuke may need to get bigger. JoJo Domann says he’s healthy after back-to-back ACL injuries to the same knee; Domann was angling for major playing time in 2017 when he got hurt. Deontai Williams, a junior college transfer, could play safety or slide over to nickel or cornerback. Neal’s addition gives NU defensive backs coach Travis Fisher some flexibility. As for corner, Nebraska would very much like Lamar Jackson, Dicaprio Bootle and juco transfer Will Jackson to lock down the top three spots, stay healthy, and play to their physical capabilities. Heretofore, neither Jackson has fulfilled their physical potential at the FBS level.

Duck position

All those hybrids at the duck position — yes, running back is important, but Nebraska may not have a true answer there until deeper into the season. At the duck — a hybrid back/receiver position that Frost brings with him from his days at Oregon and UCF — the Huskers get to have fun. First, who plays it?

JD Spielman, a former elite high school running back, certainly could. He is perhaps NU’s shiftiest north-south runner — of any skill-position player — and he’s not bad on the edges of the field, either. Tyjon Lindsey, bulked up to 200 pounds, will get a look, too. Lindsey needs to trust his speed more and his jukes a little less. And then there’s Miles Jones, a 5-8, 175-pound squatty rocket with big hands. He can catch, he can scoot and he doesn’t have too many miles on his tires, having played at a Florida high school powerhouse that didn’t overuse him. Junior college receiver Mike Williams could get a look, too.

Kicker

Somebody has to kick field goals. And two freshmen, Barret Pickering and Cole Frahm, are competing for the job. Neither looked good in the spring game, and given Nebraska may be in some close games this year, having a guy who can make a 40-yarder would help. Nebraska has had great kicking for a decade. It seems like that’s now in question.

