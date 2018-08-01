McKewon: The five Huskers most ready to break out during preseason camp
Boe Wilson has made enough progress that he could become NU's starting guard, pushing Tanner Farmer over to center.

The most anticipated Nebraska football training camp in years opens Friday, and storylines abound for coach Scott Frost. Frost said the Huskers made progress in spring to embrace his culture and learn the schemes.

So much is left to do before NU’s Sept. 1 season opener against Akron.

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon breaks it down this week, including Nebraska's biggest question marks, which walk-ons to keep an eye on, who could be a breakout player and which true freshmen could immediately have a big-time role.

* * * 

Tyrin Ferguson, 6-2, 230, OLB, Jr.: The New Orleans native brings energy. New Husker defensive coaches like that. They want to see fun and swagger, and Ferguson has that. He also made a big jump, according to outside linebackers Jovan Dewitt, in the spring. Ferguson didn’t seem to connect with the introverted, peculiar Bob Diaco. He will be a better fit for this bunch.

Mike Williams, 5-10, 185, WR, Jr.: Dude came to Nebraska on a mission. Coaches noticed. Just three years ago, Williams was headed to Georgia Southern without any major college offers to his name. Now? He could be the No. 3 or No. 4 receiver on a Big Ten team. It’s a lesson in work ethic and, if Williams is as good as program insiders think he will be, a lesson in turning over every stone in recruiting.

Boe Wilson, 6-3, 305, OL, So.: He has made enough progress that he could become NU’s starting guard, pushing Tanner Farmer over to center. Wilson, part of the much-ballyhooed 2016 offensive line recruiting class, would have been on the field sooner if he had been a better traditional pass blocker. He may be one of NU’s best run blockers.

Breon Dixon, 5-11, 205, OLB, So.: Swiss army knife. Dixon can rush the passer, come on inside blitzes, cover backs on swing routes or even carry inside receivers on routes downfield. Nebraska’s defense, like so many in the Pac-12 and Big 12, will have a hybrid player who can create havoc on an offense. The teams that do this well — think TCU — generate a lot of negative plays like sacks and takeaways. Dixon will be a primary beneficiary.

Will Honas, 6-1, 235, ILB, Jr.: Silent assassin. Honas isn’t a big talker with the media, but he hits like a truck whether he’s slamming into a running back or an offensive lineman. In the spring game Honas showed an impressive fearlessness that revealed he’s a perfect fish for Big Ten water. He has good instincts, too, but the way Honas attacked linemen when the play went away from him ... that’s how men work.

