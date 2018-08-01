McKewon: The five Huskers true freshmen ready to make an immediate impact

Cam Taylor came to Nebraska with a grown man’s body for a cornerback.

 ALBERT CESARE/MONTGOMERY ADVERTISER

The most anticipated Nebraska football training camp in years opens Friday, and storylines abound for coach Scott Frost. Frost said the Huskers made progress in spring to embrace his culture and learn the schemes.

So much is left to do before NU’s Sept. 1 season opener against Akron.

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon breaks it down this week, including Nebraska's biggest question marks, which walk-ons to keep an eye on, who could be a breakout player and which true freshmen could immediately have a big-time role.

* * * 

Adrian Martinez, 6-2, 220, QB, Fr.: He could get the keys to Nebraska’s offense by Sept. 1 He was the first recruiting call Nebraska coaches made once they got the job, and his play in the spring game — especially those 60 yards rushing — underlined why.

[McKewon: Five position battles to watch as opening kickoff looms for Nebraska]

Cam Taylor, 6-0, 205, CB, Fr.: He came to college with a grown man’s body for a cornerback. Taylor, a dynamic, multifaceted athlete for his high school team, will get an early crack at cornerback. He has a strong personality and fits right in to the room.

[McKewon: The seven walk-ons you need to keep an eye on]

Cam’ron Jones, 6-0, 200, S, Fr.: Speaking of grown men ... is this guy really a freshman? Jones will have to beat out four or five upperclassmen to play a lot at safety, so he may be one year away from making a massive impact on defense, but he will be a fixture on special teams if he’s ready to roll. Jones is one of those rare safeties who can come up in run support and make plays at or behind the line of scrimmage. Great instincts. He knows he’s good, too.

[McKewon: Three biggest question marks heading into preseason camp]

Miles Jones, 5-8, 175, RB, Fr.: There’s only one Ameer Abdullah, but Jones has some of the same traits, especially the shiftiness in tight spaces. Jones has better straight line speed. Does he have Abdullah’s fierce will to compete? Few ever have.

[McKewon: The five Huskers most ready to break out during preseason camp]

Will Farniok, 6-3, 290, C, Fr.: He is a year away. But the youngest Farniok drew some strong internal reviews for his play in spring. He has grown a little since high school, he’s nasty and, for a center, he can move. Close your eyes and think about Nebraska’s offensive line in, say, 2020. You will like what you see there.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Photos: 2018 Husker Camp Countdown

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.

1 of 44
 

Tags

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription