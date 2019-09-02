Maurice Washington

Nebraska running back Maurice Washington heads back to a California court Tuesday. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska running back Maurice Washington may be cleared by the university to play football for the Huskers, but he heads back to a California court Tuesday for the latest hearing on criminal charges filed in February.

Washington is accused of sending a 10-second video to an ex-girlfriend depicting the girl, then 15, performing oral sex. Washington was not involved in the sex act and did not record it. His alleged crime happened before he arrived at Nebraska.

One of the two charges he faces is a felony in California, since the girl was a minor in the video. Washington’s hearing in Santa Clara County Court is scheduled for 9 a.m. California time – 11 a.m. in Nebraska. The case remains in its preliminary stage and has been continued several times since the initial hearing in April.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Washington rushed for 39 yards — on six carries — in Saturday’s 35-21 win over South Alabama. He served a half-game suspension — plus internal discipline that coach Scott Frost has not disclosed — for the legal situation. Frost said Washington will play full-time until his legal case has been adjudicated. The decision, Frost said, was made in conjunction with the athletic department and university officials.

The sophomore remains a co-starter at running back with Dedrick Mills, who rushed for two touchdowns Saturday. Over the summer, Washington was also cited by University of Nebraska-Lincoln police for possession of drug paraphernalia. Washington hasn’t been charged in that case.

Photos: Nebraska opens season against South Alabama

1 of 114