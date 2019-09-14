Martinez tracker: Stock up for Husker QB after turnover-free game

Each week, The World-Herald will track Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez's play game-to-game, including wow plays, turnovers, market indicator and more.
Two wow plays: Martinez threw two balls high right out of the gate, to the groans of Memorial Stadium. He made up for it on this third throw, a 41-yarder to JD Spielman down the middle. Martinez stayed in the pocket, followed through and moved the chains. The final drive of the second half was a gem from Martinez. His wow play came at the end of it, but let’s mention how he got to it. A 9-yard completion to Wan’Dale Robinson. A 13-yard completion to Spielman. Then a 30-yarder to Robinson, who got Nebraska across the 50. The wow play came on a pretty pass right to the pylon to Kanawai Noa. Noa stayed in bounds, Nebraska extended its lead, and Martinez fist-pumped with Scott Frost on the sideline.
Basic stats: Martinez was 16 for 27 for 257 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He added 44 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. His longest run was 11 yards, his longest pass 41 yards to Spielman.
Turnovers: This is the first game of the season Martinez had zero turnovers.
Martinez Market indicator: Up. Martinez has taken a lot of flak the last two weeks, especially after the Colorado loss. And though he didn’t look as light on his feet, he still completed passes to six receivers and made very few mistakes with the ball. He didn’t force any passes and didn’t turn the ball over.
