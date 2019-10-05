Martinez tracker: Husker QB's play steady, but injury brings reason to worry

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 13 of 20 passes for 145 yards and ran nine times for 26 yards.

LINCOLN — Each week, The World-Herald will track Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez's play game-to-game, including wow plays, turnovers, market indicator and more.

Two wow plays

Two plays that not a lot of people in college football can make.

The first came with Martinez rolling to his left, then tossing a floater across his body to Austin Allen on the sideline. It went for 24 yards on a third-and-4.

The second was as close to witchcraft on a football field as you'll see. Martinez faked a handoff, then flipped the ball to Wan'Dale Robinson. A nice — trademark, at this point — cut from Robinson turned the play into 49 yards. But replays show the play's degree of difficulty for Martinez.

Basic stats

Martinez was taken out of the game at the end of the third quarter with a leg injury. But while he did play, he completed 13 of 20 passes for 145 yards. He ran nine times for 26 yards. His longest run was eight yards. His longest pass was that 49-yarder to Robinson.

Turnovers

None.

Martinez Market indicator

Steady with a chance of worry. Martinez didn't make many mistakes Saturday, other than not tucking the ball and running on a few third downs. But the worry comes with that injury. Martinez is Nebraska's most precious asset, and though he's not been a Heisman contender like some thought, he's explosive and gives Nebraska its best chance to win. Losing him for an extended period could change the course of the season.

