Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco may have a guy almost everyone expects to play in the NFL.
But Verduzco has no intention of allowing his quarterbacks to work with outside consultants during the offseason.
“Not until they leave,” Verduzco said Wednesday.
He used the analogy of a parent with a sick child: Would they choose between a person who'd read a couple of medical books? Or someone with an actual medical degree?
Verduzco digs deeper into the quarterbacking process than most position coaches. He doesn't want his teaching to be undone by consultants. Verduzco has different drills than most consultants, as well.
Verduzco does, however, think the Manning Passing Academy — attended by NU quarterback Adrian Martinez — has value. McKenzie Milton, whom Verduzco coached at Central Florida, also attended the event.
“No gurus, right, but that’s a special situation,” Verduzco said. “(Milton) went when we were at UCF and had an awesome experience. Adrian went this year and it’s really neat for them to see the other quarterbacks in the country and see how they measure up.”
Verduzco said Martinez hasn’t requested to see a private quarterbacks coach.
Previous NU quarterbacks Tanner Lee, Patrick O’Brien and Tristan Gebbia all worked with private quarterbacks coaches. Tommy Armstrong worked for a few days with former NFL quarterback Brett Favre.
