Nebraska freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey has a knack for scrambling around, getting out trouble and flipping the ball to an open receiver like a basketball point guard might.
“My family played a lot of backyard football back in the day,” McCaffrey said Wednesday. It was his first chat with the media since enrolling in January. McCaffrey is the only true freshman, in fact, to talk to the press in spring or summer.
How’d he earn it? A big performance on a position coach Mario Verduzco’s 722-question test helped. And his playmaking skills in camp — which have caught the attention of Verduzco, offensive coordinator Troy Walters and head coach Scott Frost — has done the same. Even as Adrian Martinez is the no-doubt starter of the 2019 team, McCaffrey is competing like he could be.
“We all want to have the job,” McCaffrey said. “But all we can do is make a role and keep expanding that each day."
Compete? McCaffrey’s been competing since forever. That’s life as a McCaffrey, where Dad, Ed, is a former Super Bowl-winning receiver, older brother, Christian, is near the top of every NFL fantasy football list and two other brothers have played college football, too.
Luke’s the youngest one. He was the smallest one for so long, too.
“I’d come to different strategies,” McCaffrey said. “…As I grow up, I get a little bigger. It was always a fun environment.”
Still, in high school, he had to play receiver while older brother Dylan — now a backup quarterback at Michigan — started at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Luke was one of the best in the state, too, averaging 15.3 yards per catch as a sophomore. Luke wasn’t the full-time starting quarterback at Valor until his senior year. He was already committed to Nebraska by then. Martinez had yet to play a game at NU.
McCaffrey could see that Martinez was strong through the 2018 season, so he knew it'd be hard to win the starting job when he arrived on campus.
"My mission is to always compete and try to be the best player I can be personally while uplifting the team around me," McCaffrey said. "That's kind of the mission that doesn't change ... the idea of competition should always be on a quarterback's mind, especially. Every quarterback in this room should want to be the starter. We can do that in an awesome manner."
He's never been asked, not once, to play receiver at Nebraska.
"I'm very thankful for that," McCaffrey said. "The coaching staff stayed true to their word. That's what they told me in the recruiting process, and nothing blinked. I can say that about every single coach, too, which is awesome."
Martinez said McCaffrey is a "bright young kid with lots of talent."
"He's fast and he can throw the ball," Martinez said. "But I think it's going to be a process for him. Making that jump is tough for a lot of people."
McCaffrey said he received advice from Christian, Dylan and Max, the oldest brother who played receiver at Duke.
“The best advice was to attack it, not dip your toe in — Coach (Scott) Frost hones in on that in a lot of our meetings — but it’s just to dive right in,” McCaffrey said. “You see a lot of freshmen doing that right now ... just attacking it, not wondering it’s going to be like, but just embracing it. You’re going to make some mistakes, but to have the overall tenacity and really go enjoy it.”
There’s still a possibility — remote, perhaps — that Luke and Dylan could square off against each other in a Nebraska/Michigan game. Dylan is a redshirt sophomore at Michigan while Luke appears headed for a redshirt season at NU. On Oct. 30, 2021, the Wolverines travel to Lincoln. In theory, both could be starters.
“That’s probably my parents’ nightmare,” Luke said. “But we’ll see. It’d be interesting. I think I’ll worry about that when we get there.”
1 of 12
The helmet of Garrett Nelson falls off while battling Katerian LeGrone alongside running back Dedrick Mills during the Nebraska's football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Photos: Nebraska football practice Wednesday Aug 14
1 of 12
The helmet of Garrett Nelson falls off while battling Katerian LeGrone alongside running back Dedrick Mills during the Nebraska's football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Husker players stand in a stand of light during the Nebraska's football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Andrew Bunch delivers a pass during the Nebraska's football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Maurice Washington leaps over a defender during the Nebraska's football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Dedrick Mills protects the ball during a carry alongside Mosai Newsom during the Nebraska's football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Adrian Martinez delivers a pass at a target during the Nebraska's football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Brody Belt leaps over Rahmir Johnson during the Nebraska's football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Head coach Scott Frost, right, looks on during the Nebraska's football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Jahkeem Green a transfer from Highland Community College works out during the Nebraska's football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Jahkeem Green a transfer from Highland Community College works out during the Nebraska's football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ty Robinson attempts to recover a fumble during the Nebraska's football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Adrian Martinez hands the ball of to Wyatt Mazour during the Nebraska's football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.