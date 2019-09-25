That’s how Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin described Ohio State’s defensive line, which anchored by defensive end Chase Young, who has seven sacks this season and is likely to be a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
“Good get-off, very, very savvy player, has a lot of snaps under his belt, he’s learned from some of the best,” Austin said of 6-foot-5, 265-pound Young, who played behind Nick Bosa at times last season. “He’s a good player and he’s going to find a way.”
Young has a better motor as a junior, Austin said, than he did as a sophomore. More edge, more activity. OSU’s scheme also tries to create one-on-one matchups that Buckeye linemen can win. Nebraska’s linemen need to be aware of that while simultaneously polishing their own play.
“We have to work on ourselves, because, at the end of the day, every opponent is nameless, faceless,” Austin said. “We don’t want to look at them like ‘oh my gosh, they’re so worthy and great.’ You prepare for them like you prepare for anybody else.”
Austin said NU tackles Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok “did a pretty damn good job” against Illinois’ pass rushers Oluwole Betiku and Ayo Shogbonyo, aside from failing to prevent quarterback Adrian Martinez’s second fumble, a controversial strip sack that was originally ruled an incomplete pass but overturned to a fumble after an official review.
