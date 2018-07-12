Lavonte David

Lavonte David, All-Pro in 2013 and a Pro Bowler in 2015, has the highest overall player rating among former Huskers in Madden 19.

Grab a controller and take your favorite former Huskers to the field in Madden 19. The NFL video game, which launches Aug. 10, released its first batch of player ratings this week, and you can see how the ex-Nebraska players stack up.

Nebraska has two former players with overall ratings above 90 and two more in the 80s. There are 26 former Huskers appearing in the game at launch.

Linebacker Lavonte David of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leads the way with a 95 overall rating. David has started every game in which he has played during his six NFL seasons. He had 101 tackles last year and forced and recovered five fumbles. 

Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh — who signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason — ranks behind David with a 94 overall rating. He has 51.5 sacks during his eight-year NFL career.

Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch (84) and Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah (82) are the only other former Huskers with overall ratings above 80.

The fastest former Husker in this year's Madden game is wide receiver Kenny Bell with a 92 speed rating. Bell has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game but will be competing for a roster spot with the Denver Broncos. Other former Huskers with speed ratings of at least 90 include Chicago Bears corner Prince Amukamara (90), New York Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa (90) and Buffalo Bills receiver Brandon Reilly (90).

Nebraska has one rookie in the game. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Tanner Lee debuts with a 61 overall rating after getting selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Below is the overall player rating for each former Husker that appears in Madden 19:

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 95

Ndamukong Suh, Los Angeles Rams: 94

Sam Koch, Baltimore Ravens: 84

Ameer Abdullah, Detroit Lions: 82

Prince Amukamara, Chicago Bears: 79

Quincy Enunwa, New York Jets: 79

Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots: 78

Maliek Collins, Dallas Cowboys: 76

Randy Gregory, Dallas Cowboys: 76

Matt Slauson, Indianapolis Colts: 74 

Spencer Long, New York Jets: 74

Niles Paul, Jacksonville Jaguars: 73

Will Compton, Tennessee Titans: 72

Nathan Gerry, Philadelphia Eagles: 70

Vincent Valentine, New England Patriots: 70

Alex Lewis, Baltimore Ravens: 70

Zaire Anderson, Denver Broncos: 68

Cethan Carter, Cincinnati Bengals: 68

Andy Janovich, Denver Broncos: 66

Jeremiah Sirles, Carolina Panthers: 65 

Brent Qvale, New York Jets: 64

Kenny Bell, Denver Broncos: 63

Zach Sterup, Miami Dolphins: 63

Brandon Reilly, Buffalo Bills: 62

Tanner Lee, Jacksonville Jaguars: 61

Givens Price, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 60

