Lane McCallum

Lane McCallum made three extra points in his debut kicking for the Huskers.

LINCOLN — The walk-on safety transfer from Air Force was minding his own business when his name was screamed by a coach on the sideline.

“Lane! You go kick this one!”

So McCallum, a sophomore from Norfolk, ran in for the extra point. He’d end up taking three more.

“Honestly, it was so quick and didn’t even know what was going on,” McCallum said. “No time to get nervous, no time to think. Just kicked it.”

McCallum was called in after Isaac Armstrong had an extra point and two field goals blocked. Coach Scott Frost said after the game he trusted Armstrong, but wanted to give McCallum some tries.

Kicker Barret Pickering remains out with an injury. There’s been no timetable given by Frost on his return, other than “hopefully soon.”

McCallum said he didn’t expect he’d be kicking at Nebraska.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to. I’m not a big fan of just being a kicker,” McCallum said. “But obviously I’m just doing it right now to help.”

