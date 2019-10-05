Adrian Martinez

Adrian Martinez had to be helped up by teammates after suffering an injury late in the third quarter.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman is out for the rest of the Northwestern game, and Adrian Martinez is apparently done too.

The news that Spielman was likely out was first reported midway through the third quarter by the Husker radio broadcast. Then at the end of the third quarter Nebraska officially ruled him out for the rest of the game. Spielman was apparently seen on the sidelines using an ice pack.

Martinez left at the end of the third quarter after being tackled one yard short of a first down. Martinez stayed on the ground for a second, then got up and hobbled off the field.

He was replaced on NU's subsequent drive by Wahoo Neumann graduate and sophomore Noah Vedral, who entered on the Huskers' first drive of the fourth quarter. Vedral gained seven yards on a quarterback draw for his first play.

Spielman was targeted three times and had two catches for 19 yards before leaving the game. Martinez was 13 for 20 for 145 passing yards. He also had 26 yards rushing.

Photos: Nebraska takes on Northwestern in Lincoln

1 of 66

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments