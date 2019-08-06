Niles Paul, the Omaha North grad and former Husker, announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday after eight professional seasons.
A fifth-round draft pick in 2011, Paul finished his NFL career with 954 receiving yards and two touchdown catches. He played for two different franchises — seven seasons with the Washington Redskins and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He most recently spent time in training camp with the San Francisco 49ers but was cut over the weekend. Paul cited the physical toll on his body — he suffered a season-ending injury last year — in deciding to retire from football.
"I was quickly reminded how taxing this game can be after only spending a week in camp," Paul wrote in a post shared to social media. "Now it's time to start listening to my body. There is no doubt in my mind that I'm still able to compete and make a 53-man roster somewhere, but I'm not sure my body can handle it anymore."
Paul was an All-Big 12 wide receiver and punt returner at Nebraska. He finished his Husker career in 2010 with 103 catches for 1,532 yards and five touchdowns. He also had three return touchdowns during his college career.
He carved out a role in the NFL as a tight end and even started games as a fullback.
He wrote Tuesday about earning respect from his peers. He was voted by teammates in 2016 as Washington's recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, which honors off-the-field leadership and sportsmanship.
"It's been a great ride that has allowed me to have an impact in the community and do things that I never thought would be possible," Paul wrote. "Although my NFL journey has come to an end, life must go on. I am looking forward to what the future has in store for me."
Close
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 5th round, No. 184 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 67 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 3rd round, No. 96 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 130 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 176 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 54 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 60 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 162 overall
Stanley Jean-Baptiste (2014)
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 3rd round, No. 78 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 209 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 126 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 7th round, No. 224 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 19 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 4th round, No. 105 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 120 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 146 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 155 overall
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Selected: 6th round, No. 196 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 2 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 115 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 160 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 158 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 193 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 228 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 142 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 164 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 197 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 13 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 63 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 3rd round, No. 87 overall
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Selected: 4th round, No. 104 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 206 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 220 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 23 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 36 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 101 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 175 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 204 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 48 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 107 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 222 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 251 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 95 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 125 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 7th round, No. 250 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 34 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 50 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 112 overall
Correll Buckhalter (2001)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 121 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 151 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 166 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 192 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 74 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 140 overall
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 5th round, No. 184 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 67 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 3rd round, No. 96 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 130 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 176 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 54 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 60 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 162 overall
Stanley Jean-Baptiste (2014)
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 3rd round, No. 78 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 209 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 126 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 7th round, No. 224 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 19 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 4th round, No. 105 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 120 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 146 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 155 overall
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Selected: 6th round, No. 196 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 2 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 115 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 160 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 158 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 193 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 228 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 142 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 164 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 197 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 13 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 63 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 3rd round, No. 87 overall
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Selected: 4th round, No. 104 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 206 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 220 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 23 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 36 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 101 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 175 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 204 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 48 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 107 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 222 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 251 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 95 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 125 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 7th round, No. 250 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 34 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 50 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 112 overall
Correll Buckhalter (2001)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 121 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 151 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 166 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 192 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 74 overall