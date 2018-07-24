Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says Scott Frost was the ‘logical hire’ for Nebraska

“I’m OK if they’re not,’’ he joked. “Our league is pretty competitive and things shift around. It was just a matter of time. Scott was such a logical hire.’’
The Nebraska job came open for Frost in part because Ferentz’s Iowa teams had a hand in getting the previous two coaches fired. The Hawkeyes beat Bo Pelini 38-17 in Lincoln in 2013, leading to Pelini’s postgame rant daring his bosses to fire him. That happened a year later.
Then against Mike Riley, Iowa went 3-0. End-of-the-season routs the past two years of 40-10 and 56-14 left Riley with no rope.
Ferentz and Frost have some coaching grapevine connections.
The first meeting, Ferentz said, was when Frost was an assistant at Northern Iowa. Also, Ferentz was an assistant to Bill Belichick in Cleveland. Frost played for Belichick with the New York Jets.
“So there has been some commonality,’’ Ferentz said. “I have great respect for his career, as a player and as a coach.’’
