Barret Pickering

Starting kicker Barret Pickering is still sidelined with an injury, and the Huskers have had a tough time finding a suitable replacement.

 MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska didn't hold an open tryout for placekickers. But it reached out to the club soccer team to see if anyone there had experience.

Turns out Big Red found some takers.

"We had some kids come and try out for us," Frost said. "We're going to give at least one of them a shot to work on it and see what he can give us. If nothing else, maybe some kickoffs through the end zone."

Frost declined to name the player, but said NU is "working through" adding them to the roster. He said the team was motivated after entering last week with a big question mark at the position. Starter Barret Pickering remains sidelined and was removed from the depth chart this week. Also removed is true freshman walk-on Dylan Jorgensen. Even punter Isaac Armstrong has been "banged up a little."

Someone reminded Frost that former Husker standout kicker Alex Henery had a club-soccer background before turning to football and an NFL career. The coach said he'd just be happy with another potential contributor.

