Wan'Dale Robinson B1G Freshman of the Week

Nebraska freshman running back/receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Following a breakout performance against Illinois, Nebraska receiver/running back Wan'Dale Robinson on Monday landed recognition as the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Frankfort, Kentucky, racked up 168 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in the Huskers' 42-38 win. He caught eight passes for 79 yards and two scores while rushing 19 times for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson, a coveted four-star recruit among the highest-ranked running backs in the 2019 class, had largely played as a wideout in NU's first three games. But with Maurice Washington and Dedrick Mills shuttling in and out with injuries Saturday, the freshman showed a toughness to pair with his speed while absorbing blow after blow in the trenches.

“We got one there,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said after the game Saturday. “We got a real guy there. Not just from a talent perspective, but from a heart perspective. He wanted the ball. He wanted to take over that game and in a lot of ways he did. I'm glad he's wearing scarlet and cream.”

Nebraska freshmen won the award four times under Frost last season. Kicker Barret Pickering was the most recent, earning it last November after his three field goals in a 9-6 win over Michigan State. Adrian Martinez shared the honor twice in 2018.

