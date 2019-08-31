Nebraska will be without starting kicker Barret Pickering in the home opener. The sophomore kicker did not warm up. Instead, freshman walk-on Dylan Jorgensen took kicks.
Pickering was suited up but walked around the practice area. The Husker radio broadcast reported that Pickering has been dealing with a hip flexor.
Jorgensen became the first true freshman walk-on to start for Nebraska since fullback Andy Janovich in 2012. Jorgensen made two extra points in the first half but missed a 31-yard field goal in the closing seconds.
As a high schooler, Jorgensen hit 7 of 11 field goals last season for Lincoln Southwest. He did not miss an extra-point attempt in 2017 or 2018.
Nebraska will also be without wide receiver Kade Warner, who was on the sideline without pads.
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson, right, picks up extra yards after a second quarter reception while being pursued by South Alabama's Chris Henderson.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson forces a fumble from South Alabama's Cephus Johnson in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez looks for a target against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Jack Stoll breaks into the open field against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman is taken down by South Alabama's Travis Reed after making a catch during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez pitches the ball to WanÕDale Robinson against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills scores a second quarter touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor hits South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor celebrates after a sack against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Scott Frost watches over warmups before their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington warms up before their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson catches a pass during warmups before their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass during warmups before their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Bob Kurcz of Omaha, leans on the playbook of Nebraska's former coach Bob Devaney prior to the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Trumpet players from Nebraska's Cornhusker Marching Band are reflected in a puddle during the Unity Walk prior to the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Kerry Andrews of Kearney, sports a corn costume prior to the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Clay Jackson, left, and Alan Anderson walk to the game as a light rain comes down.
Husker cookies mark the first football game of the season during a tailgate.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost trails the team during the Unity Walk.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost gets off the bus for the Unity Walk.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez leads the Unity Walk to the stadium.
The Nebraska cheerleaders energize the crowd during the Unity Walk.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost gets off the bus for the Unity Walk.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington walks to the stadium during the Unity Walk.
Nebraska fan Wyatt Burger of South Carolina is reflected in standing water during the Husker's Unity Walk.
Alexis Wildrick, a University of Nebraska senior, walks to the student section for the first game of the season.
Paul Whitmore sports some blackshirts socks before Nebraska's game against South Alabama on Saturday.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson arrives with the Huskers prior to the game against South Alabama on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost arrives with the Huskers prior to the game against South Alabama on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington arrives with the Huskers prior to the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Brandon Smith, waits in the stands as the rain starts to subside before the start of game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Smith is the President of Iron N.
Fans make their way to the stadium before the start of the Nebraska and South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Flowers lay beside a National Championship statue outside Memorial Stadium prior to the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Rain drops collect on hand rails before the start of the Nebraska and South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Brandon Smith, waits in the stands as the rain starts to subside before the start of game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Smith is the President of Iron N.
Colors from test patterns on the scoreboard are reflected in pooled water inside of Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska and South Alabama game on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
