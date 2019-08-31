Barret Pickering

Barret Pickering was listed as the starting kicker on the Huskers' depth chart.

Nebraska will be without starting kicker Barret Pickering in the home opener. The sophomore kicker did not warm up. Instead, freshman walk-on Dylan Jorgensen took kicks.

Pickering was suited up but walked around the practice area. The Husker radio broadcast reported that Pickering has been dealing with a hip flexor.

Jorgensen became the first true freshman walk-on to start for Nebraska since fullback Andy Janovich in 2012. Jorgensen made two extra points in the first half but missed a 31-yard field goal in the closing seconds.

As a high schooler, Jorgensen hit 7 of 11 field goals last season for Lincoln Southwest. He did not miss an extra-point attempt in 2017 or 2018.

Nebraska will also be without wide receiver Kade Warner, who was on the sideline without pads.

Running back Maurice Washington warmed up with the team and is expected to play in the second half.

