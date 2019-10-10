Huskers practice outside Friday in preparation for 'football weather' in Minnesota

Nebraska turned two bad weather games into wins last year, as frigid temperatures for a 54-35 win over Illinois and a 9-6 win over Michigan State seemed to bother the Huskers less than the opponent.

LINCOLN — If it’s Christmas weather — 32 degrees — for Nebraska’s Saturday night game at Minnesota, well, Scott Frost can’t think anything much better.

“That’s beautiful,” Frost said. “That’s football weather.”

But if it’s raining and windy at TCF Bank Stadium, the weather could become one of the biggest factors.

So Frost and his staff will have Nebraska practice outside on Friday — wind chills could be lower than 30 degrees — in preparation for the game.

“We’ve got to adjust and adapt to however the game’s going,” Frost said. “We’re not too concerned about it.”

Nebraska turned two bad weather games into wins last year, as frigid temperatures for a 54-35 win over Illinois and a 9-6 win over Michigan State seemed to bother the Huskers less than the opponent. In the MSU game, wind and snow were factors, as well.

1997 Nebraska vs. Kansas

Husker quarterback Scott Frost gets upended in the fourth quarter of a 35-0 win over Kansas in 1997. 

“You feel the coldest when you’re wet,” Frost said, recalling an Oct. 25, 1997, Husker win at Kansas that was played at the onset of a historic ice storm in the Midwest.

"It was wet and, with that wind blowing on you, it made it chilly," Frost said in 1997 after Nebraska’s 35-0 victory. "I think both teams might have tried to throw more, but the conditions were so bad. The balls were wet and when your hands get wet, it gets tough to hang on to the ball."

