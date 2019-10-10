LINCOLN — If it’s Christmas weather — 32 degrees — for Nebraska’s Saturday night game at Minnesota, well, Scott Frost can’t think anything much better.
“That’s beautiful,” Frost said. “That’s football weather.”
But if it’s raining and windy at TCF Bank Stadium, the weather could become one of the biggest factors.
So Frost and his staff will have Nebraska practice outside on Friday — wind chills could be lower than 30 degrees — in preparation for the game.
“We’ve got to adjust and adapt to however the game’s going,” Frost said. “We’re not too concerned about it.”
Nebraska turned two bad weather games into wins last year, as frigid temperatures for a 54-35 win over Illinois and a 9-6 win over Michigan State seemed to bother the Huskers less than the opponent. In the MSU game, wind and snow were factors, as well.
“You feel the coldest when you’re wet,” Frost said, recalling an Oct. 25, 1997, Husker win at Kansas that was played at the onset of a historic ice storm in the Midwest.
"It was wet and, with that wind blowing on you, it made it chilly," Frost said in 1997 after Nebraska’s 35-0 victory. "I think both teams might have tried to throw more, but the conditions were so bad. The balls were wet and when your hands get wet, it gets tough to hang on to the ball."
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.