Dylan Jorgensen made all five of his extra-point attempts against South Alabama but missed a 31-yard field goal late in the first half.

A position marked as a strength heading into this season — place-kicker — is now a major question mark two days before Nebraska's game at Colorado. 

Husker coach Scott Frost said Thursday the team tried out punter Isaac Armstrong and reserve defensive back Lane McCallum in practice to see if either could serve as NU's kicker should starter Barret Pickering, who missed the season opener against South Alabama with a hip flexor, can't go. 

"Both those guys got some reps today," Frost said. 

McCallum, a Norfolk graduate, transferred to Nebraska from Air Force, where he was a kicker. At Norfolk, McCallum hit 20 of 31 field goals and all but three extra points during his career. Armstrong kicked field goals in high school — he was also a soccer star — but in order to use him as a kicker, Nebraska would have to find a new holder. 

Frost did not commit to using true freshman walk-on Dylan Jorgensen for a second straight week. Jorgensen made all five extra points against South Alabama but had a short field goal blocked.

"We'll see," Frost said when asked about Jorgensen. "We've got to make a decision." 

Special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt said "to the naked eye" it looked as if Jorgensen's approach on field goals might have been too slow, but his process during the game was fine. 

"It's really hard if there's a good, clean, snap, hold and kick to get there off the edge," Dewitt said. 

Jorgensen "flat-out shanked" his field goal attempt, Dewitt said. 

