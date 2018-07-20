A Cleveland.com poll of Big Ten sportswriters released Friday predicted Nebraska would finish fourth in the Big Ten West for new coach Scott Frost's first year. That's an improvement over its fifth-place divisional finish in 2017.
The preseason poll — commissioned by a newspaper because the league itself doesn't conduct one — received responses from 28 sportswriters. All 28 picked Wisconsin to win the West, and 13 picked the Badgers to win the Big Ten title. Ohio State was picked by 14 writers to win the Big Ten title, and 23 selected the Buckeyes to win the Big Ten East. One writer picked Michigan and Ohio State to share the title. Penn State (1) and Michigan State (2) also received votes.
Since the poll's inception in 2011, Ohio State has been the overall league favorite in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Nebraska was the slight favorite in 2011. Michigan was the slight favorite in 2012, while Michigan State was the favorite in 2014 — when OSU won the College Football Playoff.
OSU defensive end Nick Bosa and PSU quarterback Trace McSorley were selected as the poll's preseason offensive and defensive players of the year. Zero Nebraska players received votes for either honor, but former Omaha South and current Iowa tight end Noah Fant received two votes.
According to the poll, Nebraska produced the widest range of predicted finishes — from second to sixth.
The poll numbers:
BIG TEN EAST
1. Ohio State, 191.5 points (23.5 first-place votes)
2. Michigan State, 142 points (2)
3. Penn State, 141.5 points (1)
4. Michigan, 140.5 points (1.5)
5. Maryland, 75.5 points
6. Indiana, 60 points
7. Rutgers, 33 points
BIG TEN WEST
1. Wisconsin, 196 points (28)
2. Iowa, 155 points
3. Northwestern, 138 points
4. Nebraska, 104 points
5. Purdue, 98.5 points
6. Minnesota, 64.5 points
7. Illinois, 28 points
